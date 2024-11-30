Everything you need to know on how to watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs Virginia Cavaliers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Virginia Tech Hokies welcome the Virginia Cavaliers to Lane Stadium on Saturday night for an ACC rivalry clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Virginia Cavaliers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Virginia Cavaliers: Date and kick-off time

The Hokies will take on the Cavaliers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Lane Stadium Location Blacksburg, Virginia

How to watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs Virginia Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACCN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Virginia Tech Hokies vs Virginia Cavaliers

Audio Stream: Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE); Home: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Virginia Cavaliers team news & key players

Virginia Tech Hokies team news

In their most recent outing on Saturday, Nov. 23, the Virginia Tech Hokies suffered a narrow 31-28 defeat on the road against Duke. The Blue Devils jumped out to an early 14-0 advantage, but the Hokies rallied, seizing a 17-14 lead before Duke managed to retake the edge with a late first-half touchdown. By the end of the third quarter, Duke had extended their lead to 31-17. Despite a late surge from the Hokies that included a field goal and a touchdown, their comeback fell short as their final possessions ended in a punt, a turnover on downs, and an unsuccessful final play.

Starting quarterback Collin Schlee exited the game early due to injury, paving the way for freshman William Watson III to step in. Watson completed 12-of-25 passes for 146 yards and an interception in his season debut against the Blue Devils. Both first-string quarterback Kyron Drones and backup Schlee are listed as questionable for Saturday’s matchup, leaving Watson as a potential option under center once again.

On the ground, running back Bhayshul Tuten has been a standout performer, amassing a team-best 1,035 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season. In the receiving corps, Stephen Gosnell leads with 480 yards and one touchdown, providing a consistent target in the passing game.

Virginia Cavaliers team news

The Virginia Cavaliers opened their season with a strong 4-1 start, securing victories over Richmond, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, and Boston College. However, their momentum faltered in the middle of the season, as they endured a tough 1-4 stretch. During that span, they suffered defeats against Louisville, Clemson, North Carolina, and Notre Dame, with their sole win coming against Pitt.

In their recent matchup against SMU, the Cavaliers struggled to make an impact, conceding points in every quarter. They were held scoreless until the fourth quarter and ultimately fell 33-7. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea managed 108 passing yards, including a touchdown, while wide receiver Malachi Fields contributed 42 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

