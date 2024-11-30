Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Vikings versus Cardinals 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After a triumphant three-game stretch on the road, the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings return to U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend.

With their sights set on extending their winning streak to five, the Vikings aim to stay firmly in the hunt with the NFC North's elite. Their opponents, the 6-5 Arizona Cardinals, are eager to bounce back after seeing their four-game winning run ended by the Seattle Seahawks last week.

The Cardinals are embroiled in a tightly contested NFC West race alongside the Seahawks, Rams, and 49ers. With little room for error, every game becomes critical for Arizona, including this weekend's clash with Minnesota.

For the Vikings, a victory would keep them within striking distance of the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions and strengthen their case for the NFC's No. 1 seed. Keeping the pressure on Detroit makes Sunday’s matchup a vital opportunity for Minnesota.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Vikings will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Sunday, December 1 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue U.S. Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 820 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 800 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals team news & key players

Minnesota Vikings team news

Minnesota could be dealing with a few injury concerns heading into Thursday's game. Jay Ward (elbow), Cam Robinson (foot), and Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, Sam Darnold delivered a standout performance in the Vikings' thrilling overtime victory against the Bears on Sunday, throwing for a season-best 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed A. Booth Cornerback Inactive Coach's Decision I. Pace Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Oliver Tight End Out Ankle J. Ward Safety Out Elbow C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot J. Roy Defensive Tackle Questionable Neck T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen W. Reichard Kicker Injured Reserve Quadriceps A. DePaola Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hand

Arizona Cardinals team news

On the injury front, Arizona may be without Jalen Thompson (ankle), who is listed as questionable, while Darius Robinson (calf) is expected to suit up.

The Cardinals are looking to rebound after a disappointing 16-6 defeat to Seattle, their lowest-scoring outing of the season. Quarterback Kyler Murray faced relentless pressure, being sacked five times, and admitted postgame that Arizona was “physically dominated” by the Seahawks. Murray completed 24 of 37 passes for 285 yards but failed to connect for a touchdown.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Demercado Running Back Questionable Back J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Robinson Defensive Lineman Questionable Calf E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Heel P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Blount Safety Questionable Hip X. Thomas Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps J. Barton Offensive Lineman Out Toe D. Gardeck Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Prater Kicker Injured Reserve Knee W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee B. Nichols Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Thompson Safety Questionable Ankle G. Swaim Tight End Questionable Concussion M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension

More NFL news and coverage