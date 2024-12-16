Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 15 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Vikings versus Bears 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Monday Night Football is set to deliver an NFC North clash as the Chicago Bears (4-9) travel to Minneapolis to face the surging Minnesota Vikings (11-2).

For Chicago, this season has been one to forget, with one disappointment after another. Their latest setback came in a lopsided defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, a game in which the Bears were outclassed from start to finish. As their campaign veers toward yet another underwhelming conclusion, the frustration among fans continues to mount.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have been a revelation in the 2024 NFL season. Led by Sam Darnold, Minnesota has stunned the league by storming to an 11-2 record and positioning themselves as a playoff frontrunner in the NFC. Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota was overshadowed as Darnold orchestrated another dominant performance, guiding the Vikings to their sixth straight victory. Now, with just one win separating them from officially punching their ticket to the postseason, Minnesota is on the brink of securing their playoff berth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears NFL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Vikings will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Date Monday, December 16 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue U.S. Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, MN

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. You can start a Fubo subscription for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe— to new subscribers for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 820 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 805 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears team news & key players

Minnesota Vikings team news

Sam Darnold has been lights-out under center, throwing for 3,299 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 68.4% of his passes. On the ground, Aaron Jones has racked up 893 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The receiving corps is led by the dynamic Justin Jefferson, who has amassed 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions. Rookie standout Jordan Addison has added 708 receiving yards and seven scores, while four other Vikings players have eclipsed 200 receiving yards this season.

Defensively, Minnesota has been relentless. John Metellus leads the way with 78 tackles and two interceptions, while Andrew Van Ginkel has notched nine sacks. Jonathan Greenard has been a menace with a team-high 10 sacks, followed by Pat Jones II with seven. In the secondary, Byron Murphy Jr. has snagged six interceptions, and Camryn Bynum has three. Collectively, the Vikings’ defense has tallied 40 sacks and 20 interceptions, proving to be a formidable unit.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Nwangwu Running Back Out Hand I. Pace Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot J. Roy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle S. Gilmore Cornerback Questionable Hamstring H. Byrd Offensive Guard Out Undisclosed

Chicago Bears team news

For Chicago, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has shown flashes of promise despite the team's struggles. He's thrown for 2,746 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions with a 62.2% completion rate. On the ground, D’Andre Swift has been the most reliable option, rushing for 742 yards and five touchdowns. Among the receivers, DJ Moore leads the pack with 68 catches for 712 yards and five touchdowns, while Rome Odunze has added 585 yards and three scores. Veterans Cole Kmet and Keenan Allen have also contributed with 448 and 471 receiving yards, respectively, with five touchdowns apiece.

On defense, T.J. Edwards has been a tackling machine with 103 stops, while Kevin Byard III is close behind with 99 tackles. Gervon Dexter Sr. leads the team with five sacks, followed by Montez Sweat with 4.5. In the secondary, Jaylon Johnson has hauled in two interceptions. As a unit, the Bears' defense has recorded 31 sacks and 10 interceptions this year.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury N. Davis Offensive Lineman Questionable Back P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed J. Brisker Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Running Back Questionable Concussion B. Murray Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral A. Billings Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone D. Carter Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring G. Dexter Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee T. Sweeney Tight End Out Undisclosed C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed E. Hicks Defensive Back Questionable Ankle D. Swift Running Back Questionable Groin J. Blackwell Defensive Back Questionable Shoulder

