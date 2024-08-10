How to watch and listen today's Minnesota Vikings vs Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Vikings versus Raiders NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings will open up their respective 2024 NFL preseasons on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Las Raiders head east as they look to build off a strong finish to their 2023 campaign with their new head coach, Antonio Pierce, who had the interim tag removed after taking over from Josh McDaniel midway through last season.

The Vikings, meanwhile, are now in their third year under head coach Kevin O'Connell and will begin this season with a new quarterback after parting company with Kirk Cousins in the offseason.

Minnesota Vikings vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue U.S. Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

How to watch Vikings vs Raiders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

However, if you are in the Minnesota or Las Vegas areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

KVVU (FOX/5 - Las Vegas)

Broadcasters: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (color analyst), Matt Millen (sideline)

KMSP (FOX/9 - Minneapolis)

Broadcasters: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Vikings vs Raiders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 820 (NE), 88 (CAR) | Away: 816 (NE), 381 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Vikings vs Raiders team news

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Minnesota Vikings will start a new chapter this year with a new quarterback under center for the first time in six seasons, after parting company with veteran Kirk Cousins, who signed with the Falcons this offseason. After signing Sam Darnold this offseason, head coach Kevin O'Connell will most likely open the season with him as quarterback. The Vikings also selected J.J. McCarthy from the National Champion Michigan Wolverines as a possible future starter. McCarthy will most likely have plenty of opportunities to establish himself in preseason.

The Vikings' offense heavily relies on the exceptional skills of superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Despite playing in only 10 games last season, Jefferson still surpassed 1,000 yards, solidifying his status as one of the league's top receivers. If he returns to full health, he will undoubtedly provide the Vikings with arguably the best wide-receiving threat in football.

Second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison is expected to make significant strides this season as Jefferson's trusted sidekick. The team has also bolstered their backfield with the addition of veteran running back Aaron Jones, who has consistently demonstrated his prowess as a top-10 running back when healthy. Jones's versatility allows him to excel both as a runner and a receiver.

On the defensive side, the Vikings have faced significant setbacks. The loss of starting cornerback Mekhi Blackmon for the season due to a torn ACL was a major blow. The team has also been grappling with the tragic loss of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson. Given the injury-prone seasons of both Jones and Jefferson, it is unlikely that either player will see extensive action in the preseason.

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Las Vegas Raiders' WR Jeff Foreman is doubtful, while OT Kolton Miller and G Jackson Powers-Johnson are both on PUP List.

Las Vegas go into head coach Antonio Pierce's first full season in charge with an uncertain picture at quarterback and without the services of star running back Josh Jacobs, who joined the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. Pierce's first major decision will be at starting quarterback as journeyman Gardner Minshew battles second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell for the top of the depth chart, which will likely dominate the headlines this preseason.

The Raiders' top two receivers are All-Pro Davante Adams and possession receiver Jakobi Meyers. Maxx Crosby, an All-Pro end, is the defense's standout player. The Raiders will most certainly rest some seasoned players this week, especially Crosby and Adams, who are both vital to the team's success on both ends.

