How to watch and listen to Vanderbilt Commodores vs Tennessee Volunteers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Vanderbilt versus Tennessee NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) will look to bounce back from a two-game road skid when they travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-5) on Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee has suffered defeats in its last two away games, falling to Arkansas and Georgia, leaving the Vols in a near-must-win situation if they hope to keep their College Football Playoff dreams alive.

Vanderbilt, already bowl-eligible, has struggled recently, losing three of its last four games after a strong October run.

While Tennessee has typically controlled this rivalry, Vanderbilt has notched a few notable wins in recent years, including multiple outright victories over the Vols in the past decade. This season has been one of the best in recent memory for Vanderbilt, including an unforgettable victory over No. 1 Alabama as underdogs in October—marking their first-ever win over a top-ranked team.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and kick-off time

The Commodores will take on the Volunteers a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue FirstBank Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Vanderbilt Commodores vs Tennessee Volunteers

Audio Stream: Away: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE) | Home: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Tennessee Volunteers team news & key players

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Vanderbilt's senior quarterback Diego Pavia has been a dynamic playmaker, amassing 2,029 passing yards, 671 rushing yards, and 22 total touchdowns. He's led the Commodores to wins over Virginia Tech, Kentucky, and Auburn before suffering a narrow loss to LSU last week.

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Tennessee has been strong lately, winning five of its last six games, with the only loss during that stretch coming at the hands of then-No. 12 Georgia two weeks ago. The Vols responded with a dominant 56-0 victory over UTEP last week. Freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava had a standout performance, completing 17 of 23 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Sampson added 77 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Sampson has been a major force this season, rushing for 1,309 yards and a school-record 22 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Senior wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. leads the team with 529 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 22 receptions, while senior Bru McCoy has caught 35 passes for 432 yards.

