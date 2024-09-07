How to watch and listen today's Utah Utes vs Baylor Bears 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Utah versus Baylor CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Baylor Bears (1-0) are set to travel to Rice-Eccles Stadium to face the Utah Utes (1-0) in a non-conference clash featuring two Big 12 teams.

Utah enters the season with high hopes. Despite not living up to expectations in 2023 due to injury issues, they still managed to secure eight victories. Now, as they begin their first season in the expanded Big 12, they are seen as potential top contenders in the conference.

On the other hand, Baylor is keen to bounce back from a tough 2023 campaign, which saw them win only three games and lose their final five. With new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, who previously coached at Texas State, the team is poised for improvement. With a roster full of talent, the Bears are capable of achieving at least six or more wins. They kicked off their season with a commanding 45-3 victory over Tarleton State.

Utah Utes vs Baylor Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Utes will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Rice-Eccles Stadium Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Utes vs Baylor Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Utah Utes vs Baylor Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE) | Away: 200 (CAR), 954 (NE)

Utah Utes vs Baylor Bears team news & key players

Utah Utes team news

Cameron Rising is set to lead as the starting quarterback. The senior missed the entirety of last season due to an injury but had an outstanding 2022 campaign, throwing for 2,939 yards with an impressive 25:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Rising passed for 254 yards in the season opener.

With the departure of their leading rusher from 2023, Utah is pinning its hopes on Micah Bernard, who played just one game last year due to injury. Bernard managed 33 rushing yards in limited action during the opener. The Utes also boast an elite tight end in Brant Kuithe, who, like Bernard, missed all of 2023 with an injury. Kuithe posted 206 receiving yards in four games during the 2022 season.

The Utes’ defense has been a cornerstone of their success in recent years. They welcome back linebacker Levani Damuni, who led the team in tackles last season. However, they have lost sack leader Jonah Elliss to the NFL.

Baylor Bears team news

Baylor has introduced a new quarterback, Dequan Finn, who joins the team after a standout season at Toledo. The senior signal-caller earned MAC MVP honors last year, throwing for 2,657 yards with a 22:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio and adding 563 rushing yards. It will be intriguing to see how Finn adapts to the higher level of competition in the Big 12. He threw for 192 yards in the opener but was taken out of the game early to prevent injury once the outcome was no longer in doubt.

The Bears are also bringing back their leading rusher from last season, Dominic Richardson. The senior running back accumulated 519 yards on 4.2 yards per carry last year. He did not feature in the season opener and remains questionable for this week. The receiving corps is well-stocked, retaining all of last season’s top receivers, including Monaray Baldwin, who amassed 623 receiving yards. Although the running game faltered last year, the passing attack showed promise.

