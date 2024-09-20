How to watch and listen to Utah Utes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Utah Utes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

College football heats up this weekend with a pivotal Big 12 showdown that could shape the early conference title race, as the 14th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0) host the 12th-ranked Utah Utes (3-0) in Stillwater, OK, on Saturday.

Utah is expected to have quarterback Cameron Rising back under center after missing last week due to a throwing hand injury suffered two weeks ago. He'll lead an offense that has been putting up 35 points per game.

Oklahoma State boasts a strong passing game, ranking 8th nationally with 334 yards through the air per game, which is crucial given that star running back Ollie Gordon has struggled recently. Gordon has averaged less than three yards per carry over the last two games, leading a rushing attack that currently sits 105th in the nation.

Utah Utes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The Utes will take on Cowboys in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Boone Pickens Stadium Location Stillwater, Oklahoma

How to watch Utah Utes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Utah Utes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE) | Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

Utah Utes vs Oklahoma State Cowboys team news & key players

Utah Utes team news

The Utes are set to face a tough challenge on the road as they make their Big 12 Conference debut against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Leading the charge for Utah is Cam Rising, who returns to action after missing last week’s game against Utah State due to injury.

In their game against Utah State, the Utes had a slow start but battled through to secure a 38-21 victory. Issac Wilson stepped up in Rising's absence, completing 20 of 33 passes for 239 yards, throwing three touchdowns but also one interception. On the ground, Micah Bernard was a standout, rushing 17 times for 123 yards and a touchdown, playing a key role in the win.

Oklahoma State Cowboys team news

Oklahoma State put up 45 points against Tulsa, cruising to a dominant 35-point win. The Cowboys’ 21-point burst in the second quarter set the tone and proved to be more than enough to secure the victory. The team needed strong quarterback play, and Alan Bowman delivered by completing 24 of 31 passes for 396 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

It was an impressive performance from Oklahoma State, especially considering that their top offensive threat wasn’t at his best. Ollie Gordon managed just 41 yards on 17 carries. Trent Howland contributed with 10 carries for 53 yards, while De’Zhaun Stribling made a significant impact in the passing game, hauling in seven receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

