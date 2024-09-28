How to watch and listen to Utah Utes vs Arizona Wildcats 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Utah Utes vs Arizona Wildcats NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 10th-ranked Utah Utes (4-0) welcome the Arizona Wildcats (2-1) to Rice-Eccles Stadium for a Big 12 showdown on Saturday, September 28, 2024. This matchup sets the stage for a pivotal conference clash between two competitive teams.

Arizona suffered a tough loss in their previous game, struggling against Kansas State. The Wildcats converted just 6 of 18 attempts on third and fourth down and were limited to 56 rushing yards, averaging 2.9 yards per carry. Despite being down only seven points at halftime, Arizona was shut out in the second half, ultimately getting outgained 391-324 and failing to score beyond the opening quarter.

The hosts have kicked off their season with a solid unbeatable 4-0 start, following a win over Oklahoma State last weekend. Although senior quarterback Cam Rising was cleared to return, the Utes chose to start freshman Isaac Wilson instead.

Wilson completed 17 of 29 passes for 207 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. While his performance was steady, head coach Kyle Whittingham noted that too many of the team's drives failed to end in touchdowns, an area they’ll aim to improve moving forward.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Utah Utes vs Arizona Wildcats NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Utah Utes vs Arizona Wildcats: Date and kick-off time

The Utah Utes will take on the Arizona Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT Venue Rice-Eccles Stadium Location Salt Lake City, UT

How to watch Utah Utes vs Arizona Wildcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Brock Osweiler (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Utah Utes vs Arizona Wildcats

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Utah Utes vs Arizona Wildcats team news & key players

Utah Utes team news

Micah Bernard has been a key contributor in the rushing attack, amassing 456 yards and one touchdown over four games this season. Tight end Kuithe has also made an impact, catching 12 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns on 19 targets.

Quarterback Cameron Rising has thrown for 346 yards (86.5 yards per game) with an impressive seven touchdowns and no interceptions, completing 62.1% of his passes. On the defensive side, Connor O'Toole has led the charge with 2.5 sacks, one tackle for loss (TFL), and eight tackles.

Smith Snowden has added 12 tackles, three TFL, and one interception, while Tao Johnson has contributed significantly with 17 tackles and two TFL in four games, solidifying the Utes' defensive efforts.

Arizona Wildcats team news

In three games, Arizona’s standout performers have made their mark on both offense and defense. Wide receiver McMillan has been electric, racking up 23 receptions for 453 yards (151 per game) and four touchdowns.

Running back Quali Conley has been a force on the ground, scoring four touchdowns and gaining 250 yards (83.3 per game).

Quarterback Noah Fifita has passed for 863 yards (287.7 per game) with five touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 63.6% of his throws. Jacory Merritt has added 106 rushing yards and one touchdown, while on defense, Tre Smith has registered one sack and three tackles.

