How to watch and listen today's Utah Utes vs Southern Utah Thunderbirds 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to kick off their season on the road against the Utah Utes on Thursday.

Reflecting on last season, Utah enjoyed an impressive campaign, finishing with an 8-4 record. Meanwhile, Southern Utah also had a successful year, posting a 6-5 record by the season's end.

Utah Utes vs Southern Utah Thunderbirds: Date and kick-off time

The Utah Utes will take on Southern Utah Thunderbirds in a highly anticipated CFB game on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date Thursday, August 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Rice-Eccles Stadium Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Utes vs Southern Utah Thunderbirds on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big 12

Broadcasters: Richard Cross (play-by-play), Barrett Brooks (color analyst), Shane Sparks (sideline)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will not be broadcast nationally, but fans hoping to catch the action can stream the game on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Utah Utes vs Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 954 (NE), 200 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Utah Utes vs Southern Utah Thunderbirds team news

Utah Utes team news

Last season was a challenging one for Utah, as the Utes battled numerous injuries throughout their roster while navigating one of the most competitive seasons in Pac-12 history. Despite these obstacles, Utah still managed to secure eight wins, once again exceeding expectations under head coach Kyle Whittingham.

With several key acquisitions from the transfer portal and the return of quarterback Cam Rising, who missed the entire 2023 season due to injury, the Utes' offense is expected to start strong and show significant improvement from last year.

Southern Utah Thunderbirds team news

Following a stellar 2023 season, running back Braelon Wissler is set to be the cornerstone of the Thunderbirds’ offense as they head into 2024. With career passing leader Justin Miller no longer in the picture, the ground game is expected to take center stage, with Wissler likely leading the charge. Last season, he amassed 686 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground, along with 186 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air.

On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Rylen Sua-Filo is the key player to watch when the Thunderbirds are on defense. In the previous season, Sua-Filo recorded 28 tackles, including 11 solo efforts and 17 assists, along with two sacks and seven quarterback hits. The 6-foot-1, 300-pound linchpin was instrumental in holding opponents to just 106 rushing yards per game in 2023.

Utah Utes vs Southern Utah Thunderbirds Head-to-Head

Utah has won both of their meeting they've played against Southern Utah in the last eight years.

Date Match Competition 09/10/22 Utah 73-7 Southern Utah NCAA 09/02/16 Utah 24-0 Southern Utah NCAA

