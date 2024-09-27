How to watch and listen to USC Trojans vs Wisconsin Badgers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch USC Trojans vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 13 USC Trojans (2-1) are set to clash with the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) on Saturday, September 28, 2024, in an exciting showdown between Big Ten rivals at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This matchup promises to deliver intensity and competitive spirit as both teams look to secure a pivotal victory in their early-season campaigns.

The visitors have stumbled out of the gate this season. Although they have secured victories in their opening two contests, neither win was particularly convincing, as they failed to cover the spread against Western Michigan and South Dakota.

Their first major challenge of the season ended in disappointment, suffering a staggering 32-point home defeat to Alabama. While one setback isn’t cause for alarm, the Badgers still boast plenty of talent and have ample opportunity to regroup as they enter conference play.

The hosts entered the Big Ten season on a wave of momentum, having claimed an impressive victory over no. 13 LSU Tigers, followed by a commanding 48-0 shutout against Utah State. The excitement surrounding their inaugural conference matchup was palpable, but they faced a harsh reality check against the defending National Champions.

In a tough battle at Michigan's storied Big House, the Trojans were outplayed, particularly on the ground, resulting in a narrow three-point defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the USC Trojans vs the Wisconsin Badgers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

USC Trojans vs Wisconsin Badgers: Date and kick-off time

The Trojans will take on the Badgers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Location Los Angeles, CA

How to watch USC Trojans vs Wisconsin Badgers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of USC Trojans vs Wisconsin Badgers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

USC Trojans vs Wisconsin Badgers team news & key players

USC Trojans team news

In a challenging outing Trojans QB, Miller Moss threw 51 passes but managed to complete 28 for 283 yards, notching three touchdowns alongside one interception. For the Trojans, Jo'Quavious Marks has been a standout performer in the ground game, racking up 271 rushing yards and three touchdowns over three games, averaging an impressive 6.5 yards per carry.

Quinten Joyner has also made his mark, accumulating 119 rushing yards (39.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, while boasting an average of 7 yards per carry. On the defensive side, Kamari Ramsey has been a key contributor, playing in all three games and recording one sack along with 13 tackles, helping to fortify the Trojans' defense.

Wisconsin Badgers team news

The Wisconsin Badgers face a significant challenge as they transition from starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who suffered a torn ACL in the Alabama game. In his place, the team will rely on 6'0 sophomore

Braedyn Locke to step up and guide the offense. Locke gained valuable experience last season, filling in for injured players during several games.

On the ground, Chez Mellusi has been a reliable force, amassing 200 rushing yards (averaging 66.7 yards per game) and scoring three touchdowns in three outings. Meanwhile, Will Pauling has emerged as a key target in the passing game, recording 19 receptions for 191 yards (63.7 yards per game) and one touchdown.

