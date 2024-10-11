How to watch and listen to USC Trojans vs Penn State Nittany Lions 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch USC Trojans vs Penn State Nittany Lions NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The USC Trojans (3-2, 1-2 Big Ten) are set to face off against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday, marking their first encounter since their memorable clash in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the USC Trojans vs Penn State Nittany Lions NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

USC Trojans vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Date and kick-off time

The USC Trojans will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue LA Memorial Coliseum Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC Trojans vs Penn State Nittany Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+ (free-trial)

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of USC Trojans vs Penn State Nittany Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 196 (NE), 958 (CAR), Home: 195 (NE), 957 (CAR), National: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

USC Trojans vs Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key players

USC Trojans team news

The USC Trojans may face a test in their cornerback depth this week, as starting redshirt senior Jacobe Covington is officially “questionable” for Saturday’s clash against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. Covington sustained an injury late in the fourth quarter last Saturday during punt coverage against the Golden Gophers. He exited the field, headed straight for the medical tent, and remained sidelined during the Gophers' game-winning drive. Redshirt senior DeCarlos Nicholson filled in for him on that final drive.

Meanwhile, in five games, Jo'Quavious Marks has tallied 468 rushing yards, averaging 93.6 per game, with four touchdowns. Additionally, he’s made 19 catches for 145 yards. Miller Moss has passed for 1,398 yards across five outings (an average of 279.6 yards per game), completing 64.5% of his attempts with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Drew Allar boasts an impressive 9-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, alongside three rushing touchdowns and a total of 1,190 yards. He's on track to eclipse his career best of 2,631 passing yards and 29 overall touchdowns. Beyond his passing contributions, Allar has added 89 rushing yards and three touchdowns over five games.

In the Nittany Lions' ground game, Nicholas Singleton has been pivotal, accumulating 408 rushing yards and three touchdowns with an average of 7.7 yards per carry. Through the air, Singleton has also pitched in with six catches for 74 yards (an average of 18.5 yards per game) and two scores across four appearances. Over five games, he’s turned 29 targets into 23 receptions, totaling 289 yards and three touchdowns for the Nittany Lions.

