How to watch and listen today's USC Trojans vs Utah State Aggies 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's USC Trojans versus Utah State Aggies CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Utah State Aggies (1-0) head to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday to face the 14th-ranked USC Trojans (1-0).

The Aggies kicked off their season on the right foot, defeating Robert Morris 36-14 in Week 1. Their offense showcased balance, scoring three touchdowns through the air and two on the ground, and now they aim to pull off a stunning upset against the highly-ranked Trojans.

Meanwhile, the USC Trojans come into Week 2 riding high after their thrilling victory over the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers. In a tense, back-and-forth contest, the Trojans secured the game-winning touchdown in the final moments. Now, with a 10-spot leap in the rankings to No. 13, they carry a massive target on their backs as they continue their quest for national dominance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen USC Trojans vs Utah State Aggies CFB game, plus plenty more.

USC Trojans vs Utah State Aggies: Date and kick-off time

The USC Trojans will take on the Utah State Aggies in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Location Los Angeles, California

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Broadcasters: Guy Haberman (play-by-play announcer), Yogi Roth (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of USC Trojans vs Utah State Aggies

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Away: 392 (CAR), 982 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream college football games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

USC Trojans vs Utah State Aggies team news & key players

USC Trojans team news

The USC Trojans entered the season with plenty of hype, but even the experts were caught off guard by their ability to go toe-to-toe with LSU and come out victorious. While their defense had moments of vulnerability, allowing LSU to move down the field, it was ultimately USC's offensive firepower that kept them in the game, applying constant pressure every time LSU found the end zone. Quarterback Miller Moss demonstrated incredible determination throughout the second half, scrambling to find open receivers and taking several hard hits while delivering his throws. His final drive, which was punctuated by a Woody Marks touchdown run, signaled USC’s arrival on the national stage.

With their home opener looming, expectations for the Trojans have skyrocketed. Moss was nearly flawless, completing 27-of-36 passes for 378 yards with no interceptions. Given Utah State's defensive struggles last season, breakout wide receiver Zachariah Branch is expected to shine once again in this matchup. Heading into the season, there were concerns about whether the offensive line could hold up in pass protection and create running lanes, but they answered the call against a very stout LSU defense.

Utah State Aggies team news

Following a year where they topped the Mountain West Conference in total offense with 439 yards per game and ranked second in points scored, the Utah State Aggies have kicked off this season in similar fashion. They racked up an impressive 646 total yards in their opener against Robert Morris. While it was against an FCS opponent, the Aggies' offense looked loaded, with their receiving unit shining and both quarterbacks airing it out consistently throughout the contest.

Senior quarterback Spencer Petras, an Iowa transfer, started at quarterback and completed 10-of-15 passes for 145 yards, tossing one touchdown but also two interceptions before leaving the game in the second quarter due to a sprained ankle.

Defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling, who previously held the same role at New Mexico State, mentioned that Petras' status is day-to-day, with a decision on his availability for Week 2 expected later. If Petras is unable to go, junior quarterback Bryson Barnes will step in as the starter. Barnes, a transfer from Utah, filled in admirably in Week 1, completing 11-of-21 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also showcased his mobility, rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

The Aggies also suffered a major blow with the season-ending loss of junior running back Robert Briggs Jr., who broke his leg after rushing for 88 yards on nine carries before the injury.

