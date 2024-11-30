How to watch and listen to UNLV Rebels vs Nevada Wolf Pack 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UNLV Rebels vs Nevada Wolf Pack NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Nevada Wolf Pack and UNLV Rebels are set to clash in Week 14 of college football at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the UNLV Rebels vs. Nevada Wolf Pack NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

UNLV Rebels vs Nevada Wolf Pack: Date and kick-off time

The Rebels will take on the Wolfpack in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Paradise, Nevada.

How to watch UNLV Rebels vs Nevada Wolf Pack on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UNLV Rebels vs Nevada Wolf Pack

Audio Stream: Away: 389 (CAR), 979 (NE); Home: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UNLV Rebels vs Nevada Wolf Pack team news & key players

UNLV Rebels team news

The Rebels, on the other hand, rallied from a six-point halftime deficit last week, scoring 17 unanswered points in the second half to beat San Jose State. UNLV's defense was stellar, limiting the Spartans to just 114 total yards while the Rebels put up 388 yards of their own.

Sophomore running back Jai'Den Thomas led the charge with 135 rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Senior back Kylin James contributed 48 yards and a score on 10 carries, while senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 131 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

The Rebels’ offense has been electric this season, averaging 38.7 points per game, ranking 8th nationally. Their defense has been solid as well, allowing 22.7 points per contest, tying them for 48th. UNLV thrives on its dominant rushing attack, racking up 245.3 yards per game on the ground (7th in the nation) with an average of 5.3 yards per carry (tied-18th).

Jai'Den Thomas spearheads the ground game with 697 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 124 carries while also contributing nine catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Hajj-Malik Williams has been a dual threat, throwing for 1,567 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions while adding 664 rushing yards and eight scores on 120 attempts.

Nevada Wolf Pack team news

In their latest game, Nevada managed to outgain Air Force in total yardage (362-319), but the Falcons took control with a 22-12 lead late in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a touchdown run from Quentin Hayes with just over a minute remaining. Despite not completing a single pass, Air Force controlled the game on the ground while holding Nevada to only 94 rushing yards.

This marked Nevada’s sixth one-possession loss of the 2024 season. Junior quarterback Brendon Lewis delivered a strong performance, completing 22 of 35 passes for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Senior wideout Cortez Braham Jr. was his favorite target, snagging seven receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

So far this season, Lewis has been a reliable presence for Nevada, amassing 1,998 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions over 11 games. He also leads the team on the ground with 745 rushing yards and has scored eight rushing touchdowns, tied with junior quarterback Savion Red, who has also found the end zone eight times on the ground.

