How to watch and listen to UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The UCLA Bruins (1-4) are set to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) in a home conference showdown at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers: Date and kick-off time

The UCLA Bruins will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Rose Bowl Location Pasadena, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers team news & key players

UCLA Bruins team news

Following the defeat to Penn State, Coach DeShaun Foster reaffirmed that quarterback Ethan Garbers remains the team's leader. However, the impressive performance by backup quarterback Justyn Martin in Garbers' absence has made that choice less clear-cut. Martin showed his efficiency by completing 22 of his 30 pass attempts for 167 yards, tossing one touchdown, and, most importantly, avoiding any interceptions.

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news

Running back Darius Taylor was the standout performer for the offense, racking up an impressive 144 rushing yards while also contributing another 56 yards receiving. His all-around effort was crucial, and without his dynamic play, it's doubtful the Gophers would have secured this upset victory.

On the other side, quarterback Max Brosmer might not have posted eye-popping numbers, completing 15 of 19 passes for 169 yards without any touchdowns. However, his influence on the game was undeniable. He protected the football, delivered crucial throws under pressure, and remained poised when it counted the most. A highlight of his performance was his clutch 22-yard pass to wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington on the decisive game-winning drive, showcasing his composure and reliability in the big moments.

More college football news and coverage