How to watch and listen to UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The UCLA Bruins (1-4) are set to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) in a home conference showdown at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers: Date and kick-off time
The UCLA Bruins will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
|Date
|Saturday, October 12, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Rose Bowl
|Location
|Pasadena, California
How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: BTN
- Broadcasters: Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (color analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Paramount+
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
UCLA Bruins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers team news & key players
UCLA Bruins team news
Following the defeat to Penn State, Coach DeShaun Foster reaffirmed that quarterback Ethan Garbers remains the team's leader. However, the impressive performance by backup quarterback Justyn Martin in Garbers' absence has made that choice less clear-cut. Martin showed his efficiency by completing 22 of his 30 pass attempts for 167 yards, tossing one touchdown, and, most importantly, avoiding any interceptions.
Minnesota Golden Gophers team news
Running back Darius Taylor was the standout performer for the offense, racking up an impressive 144 rushing yards while also contributing another 56 yards receiving. His all-around effort was crucial, and without his dynamic play, it's doubtful the Gophers would have secured this upset victory.
On the other side, quarterback Max Brosmer might not have posted eye-popping numbers, completing 15 of 19 passes for 169 yards without any touchdowns. However, his influence on the game was undeniable. He protected the football, delivered crucial throws under pressure, and remained poised when it counted the most. A highlight of his performance was his clutch 22-yard pass to wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington on the decisive game-winning drive, showcasing his composure and reliability in the big moments.
