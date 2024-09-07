How to watch and listen today's Tulane Green Wave vs Kansas City Wildcats 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Tulane Green Wave versus Kansas City CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Tulane Green Wave hosts Kansas State Wildcats in a pivotal non-conference showdown in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season, with both teams having plenty on the line.

The Wildcats will need to be on guard for an upset in New Orleans, as the Green Wave rank among the top Group of 5 teams in the country and won the last meeting between these two programs in 2022.

Kansas State, one of the Big 12 favorites for 2024, looked the part in Week 1. Coach Chris Klieman’s squad defeated UT Martin 41-6, rushing for 283 yards and adding a touchdown on a blocked punt in the first quarter. The Wildcats defense held UT Martin to a mere 134 total yards.

Tulane also enters the 2024 season with high expectations. Despite Coach Willie Fritz leaving for Houston after a successful run, the program made one of the top offseason coaching moves by hiring former Troy coach Jon Sumrall.

While the Green Wave experienced some roster turnover from last year’s 11-win season, they returned a solid core of 11 starters and bolstered their lineup through the transfer portal. Tulane leads the all-time series against Kansas State 2-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Tulane Green Wave vs Kansas City Wildcats CFB game, plus plenty more.

Tulane Green Wave vs Kansas City Wildcats: Date and kick-off time

The Green Wave will take on the Wildcats in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Yulman Stadium, Louisiana.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Yulman Stadium Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch Tulane Green Wave vs Kansas City Wildcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Fubo's most affordable tier, which costs $79.99 per month, includes most channels that broadcast high-profile college football games including ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. The Elite plan, which costs $99.99 per month, includes the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

In addition to college football, FuboTV offers MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tulane Green Wave vs Kansas City Wildcats

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream college football games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tulane Green Wave vs Kansas City Wildcats team news & key players

Tulane Green Wave team news

New starting quarterback Darian Mensah delivered a solid debut performance last week, completing 10 of 12 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Having that first game under his belt will be key for Mensah's growth as the level of competition ramps up this Saturday.

Fortunately, the talented playmakers around the young quarterback can help the Green Wave offense move the ball against a formidable Kansas State defense.

Running back Makai Hughes, who tallied 59 yards last week, is one of the AAC's top rushers, while the receiving corps includes standout transfers from power conferences like Mario Williams and Yulkeith Brown, along with reliable tight end Alex Bauman. Additionally, Tulane's offensive line is among the strongest in the AAC, providing solid protection and support for the offense.

Kansas City Wildcats team news

Quarterback Avery Johnson entered this season as one of college football's top breakout candidates and now leads a potent Kansas State offense. In their opener against UT Martin, Johnson wasn’t heavily relied on in the passing game but still managed to complete 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, while also picking up 37 rushing yards. Although he's still honing his skills as a passer, his ability to create plays both on the ground and with his arm presents a formidable challenge for Tulane's defense.

As if Johnson's mobility isn't scary enough, the Wildcats boast one of the most dynamic backfield duos in the country. DJ Giddens (124 yards) and Dylan Edwards (43 yards) both impressed in the opener and will be a tough test for a Green Wave defense that was strong against the run last season.

More college football news and coverage