Tennessee Titans vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Minnesota Vikings (7-2) head to Tennessee for a Week 11 clash with the Tennessee Titans (2-7), aiming to stay perfect against AFC South opponents this season and complete a clean sweep of the division.

Minnesota stormed out of the gates with a 5-0 start but stumbled in back-to-back losses to divisional rival Detroit and the Rams. They've since regained their footing, stringing together consecutive victories. The most recent was a gritty 12-7 triumph on the road against Jacksonville, where Brian Flores' defense smothered the Jaguars, holding them to a single touchdown. However, the Vikings' offense struggled, delivering one of its least effective outings this season.

The Titans, on the other hand, are looking to salvage a forgettable campaign. After dismantling their roster with midseason trades, Tennessee has managed just two wins this year. Their first came in September with a road victory over the Dolphins, while their second was a 20-17 overtime nail-biter at home against New England earlier this month. Last week, however, they fell short in a 27-17 road loss to the Chargers.

Tennessee Titans vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Titans will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Titans vs Minnesota Vikings

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 830 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 820 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Titans vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players

Tennessee Titans team news

For Tennessee, Will Levis returned from injury two weeks ago and showed promise in last week's matchup, throwing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old has amassed 874 passing yards this season with a 7:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Titans’ rushing attack is spearheaded by Tony Pollard, who delivered an impressive 128-yard performance in their win against the Patriots. Pollard has 666 rushing yards on the season but is dealing with a foot injury, leaving his status for Sunday in doubt. In the receiving corps, Calvin Ridley has emerged as a key threat, producing 84 or more yards in two of his last three appearances and amassing 483 yards this year. Tyler Boyd has added 184 yards to the mix. Tennessee’s offense, however, has struggled mightily, failing to score more than 20 points in five consecutive games and averaging just 295 total yards per contest.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Adams Strong Safety Questionable Hip T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Edmunds Safety Questionable Illness A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Questionable Knee K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Duncan Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Out Quadriceps K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee L. Watson Tackle Out Back A. Rupcich Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps Q. Diggs Free Safety Injured Reserve Foot L. Cushenberry Center Injured Reserve Achilles J. Hardee Cornerback Questionable Groin

Minnesota Vikings team news

Sam Darnold has been a bright spot for Minnesota, putting up consistent numbers this year. The veteran quarterback has thrown for 240 or more yards in four of his last five outings, though his performance dipped last week when he tossed three interceptions. Darnold has compiled 2,141 passing yards with a 17:10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Vikings' ground game was led by Aaron Jones last week, who tallied 88 rushing yards. The 29-year-old has been reliable, surpassing 50 yards in four straight contests and accumulating 653 yards on the season. Jones is nursing a rib injury and was limited in Thursday’s practice. In the passing game, Justin Jefferson continues to dominate, hauling in 80-plus yards in all but one game this year, totaling 831 yards so far. Complementing him is Jordan Addison, who has chipped in with 298 yards. Despite these contributions, Minnesota’s offense has struggled to consistently light up the scoreboard, posting 23 or fewer points in four of their last five games while averaging 343 total yards.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Muse Tight End Injured Reserve Hand G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot J. Roy Defensive Tackle Questionable Neck T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen W. Reichard Kicker Injured Reserve Quadriceps A. DePaola Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hand

