How to watch and listen today's Texas A&M Aggies vs Notre Dame 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Texas A&M versus Notre Dame game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The top primetime clash of Week 1 gets underway under the lights as No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies hosts No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the 2024 college football season opener.

Though Notre Dame and Texas A&M have only faced off five times historically, the Fighting Irish hold a narrow 3-2 edge in their encounters. However, the Aggies scored the last win with a 24-3 triumph in the 2001 season.

In this matchup, Mike Elko steps in as Texas A&M’s new head coach, tasked with correcting the issues from the Jimbo Fisher era. Elko brings with him what is widely regarded as the premier defensive line in college football, an essential asset against a Notre Dame offensive line that has lost several key players from the previous year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Texas A&M vs Notre Dame CFB game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Date and kick-off time

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an eagerly awaited college football matchup on Saturday, August 31, 2024. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT, taking place at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Kyle Field Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas A&M Aggies vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 84 (NE), 84 (CAR) | Away: 129 (NE), 129 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Texas A&M Aggies team news

The Aggies are embarking on a new chapter with first-year head coach Mike Elko, who previously revitalized Duke's football program. Elko has been proactive in the transfer market, assembling the No. 4 recruiting class with 28 new recruits.

Conner Weigman, the quarterback, has been plagued by injuries but holds promise as a potential standout if he can remain fit. The redshirt sophomore has shown impressive efficiency with 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions over two seasons, boasting a low turnover-worthy play rate of 3.3% even under pressure.

With Rueben Owens sidelined due to injury, Le'Veon Moss is expected to step up as the primary running back, while Amari Daniels provides additional depth.

The offensive line struggled with pass protection last season, finishing outside the top 100, but has bolstered its ranks with two portal additions, including Ar'maj Reed-Adams, a Kansas guard with 32 career starts.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Notre Dame faces a challenge with the loss of projected starting offensive tackle Charles Jagusah to a season-ending injury, leading to freshman Anthonie Knapp stepping into the role. The Irish will feature three sophomores and two freshmen on their offensive line, going up against a Texas A&M defensive front that might be among the strongest in college football. Defensive end Nic Scourton topped the Big Ten with 10 sacks last season and could be the Aggies' premier edge rusher since Myles Garrett. Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart, and DJ Hicks are all top-75 recruits nationally with significant experience.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock joins South Bend after guiding Jayden Daniels to a Heisman Trophy at LSU. He now has a new quarterback to develop in Riley Leonard, who transferred from Duke. Leonard struggled with injuries for much of the 2023 season but still managed to pass for nearly 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns while playing under now-Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko.

On the other side of the ball, they are set to showcase one of the toughest defensive lines in the nation, operating under Marcus Freeman's 3-3-5 scheme.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Head-to-Head

Notre Dame and Texas A&M have faced each other five times historically, with the Fighting Irish holding a 3-2 edge in the series. The Aggies claimed the most recent victory, a 24-3 win back in 2001. This game was the only encounter between the two teams held at Kyle Field. The previous three matchups occurred at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, spanning from 1988 to 1994.

