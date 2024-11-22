How to watch and listen to Texas Longhorns vs Kentucky Wildcats 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas vs Kentucky NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kentucky Wildcats head to Austin to take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in a pivotal SEC matchup on Saturday.

Kentucky comes into the game with a 4-6 overall record, including a 1-6 mark in conference play. The Wildcats' lone SEC victory came on the road against Ole Miss in a narrow 20-17 triumph. However, they endured a four-game losing streak following that win before finally breaking through with a victory in their most recent outing.

The Longhorns, sitting at 9-1, are ranked No. 3 nationally. Texas boasts ranked victories over Michigan, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt, with their only loss coming at home against Georgia. Since that defeat, the Longhorns have responded by winning three straight games leading up to Saturday’s clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Texas Longhorns vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and kick-off time

The Texas Longhorns will take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Longhorns vs Kentucky Wildcats

Audio Stream: Home: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE) | Away: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Longhorns vs Kentucky Wildcats team news & key players

Texas Longhorns team news

In their last game, Texas relied on sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, who threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Arkansas. The Longhorns’ ground game features a duo of productive running backs: Quintrevion Wisner leads with 468 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Jaydon Blue is close behind with 459 yards and five scores. At tight end, Gunnar Helm has been a key target, hauling in 37 receptions for 493 yards, while wide receiver Isaiah Bond has been a reliable playmaker with 30 catches for 483 yards and five touchdowns.

Both teams look to continue building momentum, with Texas aiming to solidify its playoff aspirations and Kentucky seeking to play spoiler on the road.

Kentucky Wildcats team news

Kentucky's offense showed promise in their recent game against Murray State, scoring at least 10 points in every quarter. Junior quarterback Brock Vandagriff leads the team, having thrown for 1,542 yards this season with a 57.8% completion rate, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Vandagriff also contributes on the ground with 138 rushing yards, including a season-long 22-yard run.

The backfield workload is shared between Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, who has rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns, and Jamarion Wilcox, who is coming off a strong performance and has accumulated 474 yards and two scores. The Wildcats' top receiving threat is junior Dane Key, who has 44 receptions for 686 yards and two touchdowns, more than doubling the yardage of any other receiver on the team.

