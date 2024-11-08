How to watch and listen to Texas Longhorns vs Florida Gators 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas Longhorns versus Florida Gators NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Florida Gators will take on the No. 5 Texas Longhorns in Week 11 action at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns vs Florida Gators NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Texas Longhorns vs Florida Gators: Date and kick-off time

The Texas Longhorns will take on Florida Gators in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Longhorns vs Florida Gators

Audio Stream: Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Away: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | National: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Longhorns vs Florida Gators team news & key players

Texas Longhorns team news

Steve Sarkisian's squad had the luxury of a bye week to recover and prepare for their upcoming matchup against Florida on Nov. 9. Texas could see the return of senior safety Andrew Mukuba and junior wide receiver Isaiah Bond, both of whom have been dealing with lower-body injuries.

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,389 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, completing 69.1% of his passes, while Arch Manning has passed for 920 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, with a completion rate of 69%. In the rushing game, Quintrevion Wisner leads with 409 yards, while Jaydon Blue has added 316 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Jerrick Gibson has contributed 227 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Gunnar Helm is the top receiver for the Longhorns with 31 catches for 419 yards, while Isaiah Bond has 380 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Matthew Golden has 332 yards and 4 touchdowns as well. Ryan Wingo has accumulated 328 yards, while DeAndre Moore Jr. has 249 yards and 5 touchdowns. Additionally, four other Longhorns have surpassed the 100-yard mark in receiving this season.

Florida Gators team news

Florida has faced an unfortunate string of injuries this season, making them one of the most unlucky teams in the SEC. Just weeks after the Gators lost senior quarterback Graham Mertz to a season-ending ACL injury, freshman sensation D.J. Lagway suffered a serious lower-body injury, described as "significant" by head coach Billy Napier during halftime of last weekend’s game against Georgia.

Despite the severity of the injury, Napier has yet to rule Lagway out for the upcoming Texas game as of Monday. Given the circumstances, it's likely the team will exercise caution with their offense. Considering Lagway's bright future, it seems improbable that Napier would risk further injury in a game that may not be crucial in the long run.

Lagway has thrown for 1,071 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, completing 60.9% of his passes. Meanwhile, Mertz has tallied 791 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, with a higher completion rate of 76.6%. Third-string quarterback, redshirt freshman Aidan Warner, could get the start here.

In the rushing department, Montrell Johnson Jr. leads with 373 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Jadan Baugh follows with 323 yards and 5 touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Elijhah Badger is the team’s top performer with 24 receptions for 560 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Chimere Dike has 428 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 catches. Eugene Wilson III has added 266 yards, with three other Gators also surpassing the 100-yard receiving mark this season.

