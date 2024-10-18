How to watch and listen to Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Baylor Bears (2-4) will clash with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) this Saturday in Week 8 college football action at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on Baylor Bears in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Jones AT&T Stadium Location Lubbock, Texas

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Beth Mowins (play-by-play) and Rod Gilmore (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 385 (CAR), 975 (NE) | Home: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears team news & key players

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are aiming for their fifth straight win and are currently tied at the top of the conference with a 3-0 record.

Behren Morton is having an outstanding season, the junior quarterback has thrown for at least 250 yards in four of six games, totaling 1,640 passing yards with an impressive 14:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Their rushing attack is formidable, led by Tahj Brooks, who ranks among the best running backs in the nation. The senior has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game this season, accumulating 679 yards with an average of 5.5 yards per carry.

The receiving group is equally strong, featuring three players with over 300 yards each. Josh Kelly has surpassed 80 receiving yards in three games, totaling 514 yards this season. The Texas Tech offense has been consistently productive, scoring at least 28 points in five of their six games.

Baylor Bears team news

The Baylor Bears are on the hunt for their elusive first conference victory of the season, a challenging quest for a program aiming to show improvement. After taking a break last week, they are eager to get back on track.

Sawyer Robertson has performed admirably as the junior quarterback, throwing for 324 yards against BYU and 258 against Iowa State. He has amassed a total of 1,045 passing yards this season, boasting a commendable 9:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Bears have a diverse running back group, each with at least 100 rushing yards.

Bryson Washington leads the team with 186 yards, though he has been held to 30 or fewer yards in three consecutive games. The receiving corps has been reliable, with Josh Cameron notching 125 yards in the loss to BYU, totaling 277 receiving yards this season. The Baylor offense has been a bright spot, scoring 28 points or more in three of their last four outings.

