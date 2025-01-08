How to watch and listen to Texas vs Ohio State Cotton Bowl CFP Semi-Final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas vs Ohio State Cotton Bowl CFP Semi-Final game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two storied programs will clash in the College Football Playoff semifinals as the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2) take on the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-2) in the 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic this Friday. Both teams are riding high after thrilling victories in the previous round, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown.

The Buckeyes have rebounded emphatically from a shocking loss to Michigan in their regular-season finale. They dominated the top-ranked Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl, cruising to a commanding 41-21 victory. Meanwhile, the Longhorns survived a nail-biting double-overtime battle against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, eking out a 39-31 win to keep their championship hopes alive.

Texas' road to the semifinals wasn't without drama. The Longhorns held a comfortable 24-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but a furious rally by Arizona State, led by star running back Cam Skattebo, forced overtime. In the first extra period, Texas delivered a game-saving touchdown on a gutsy fourth-and-13 conversion as the two teams exchanged punches.

The second overtime period belonged to Texas. The Longhorns opened with a touchdown and then sealed the win by forcing a crucial turnover on Arizona State's subsequent drive, punching their ticket to the Cotton Bowl.

For Ohio State, the Rose Bowl was a statement game. The Buckeyes avenged their narrow 32-31 regular-season loss to the Ducks by dismantling them in a one-sided 41-21 victory. The Buckeyes dominated from the opening whistle, jumping out to an overwhelming 34-0 lead before coasting to the finish line with a more conservative approach late in the game.

Intriguingly, both Ohio State and Texas knocked off opponents that had earned first-round byes. This marks a continuing trend, as teams that played in the first round of the College Football Playoff are now a perfect 3-0 against those coming off byes.

With two powerhouse programs colliding under the bright lights of the Cotton Bowl, fans can expect fireworks as the Buckeyes and Longhorns vie for a spot in the national championship game.

Texas vs Ohio State CFP Semi-Final game: Date and kick-off time

Texas Longhorns will take on Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated CFP Semi-Final Cotton Bowl game on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Date Friday, January 10, 2025 kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

Texas vs Ohio State team news

Texas Longhorns team news & players to watch

The Texas Longhorns have endured a postseason filled with ups and downs. After falling short in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia—despite the opposing quarterback’s injury—the Longhorns have alternated between moments of brilliance and bouts of inconsistency. They narrowly escaped Clemson in the first playoff round and nearly squandered a commanding lead against Arizona State in the quarterfinals before rallying to stay in the championship race.

Leading the charge for Texas is quarterback Quinn Ewers, a former Ohio State signee and top-ranked recruit. Since transferring to Texas in 2022, Ewers has been the engine of the Longhorns' offense, combining a strong arm with poised leadership.

The Longhorns' defense, while shaky against Arizona State, remains a cornerstone of their success. True freshman edge rusher Colin Simmons has already made a name for himself as one of college football’s rising stars, while linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. provides a relentless presence at all levels of the field.

In the secondary, Texas boasts a wealth of talent. Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron excels in tight coverage, and safety Andrew Mukuba, who sealed the win over Arizona State with a clutch interception, patrols the backend with authority.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & players to watch

With one of the deepest and most talented rosters in college football, Ohio State has showcased its dominance during an electrifying playoff run. The Buckeyes have outscored their first two postseason opponents by a combined 83-38 margin, delivering emphatic victories. In both contests, Ohio State raced to commanding first-half leads of 21 or more points, refusing to let up and silencing any lingering doubts from their late-season stumble.

A revitalized offense has been the driving force behind Ohio State's success, fueled by the emergence of freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith. The star wideout put on a show in the quarterfinal clash against Oregon, hauling in five receptions for a staggering 161 yards and two touchdowns—both scored in the opening half. His 14th touchdown of the season set a new Big Ten freshman record. Over the playoff stretch, Smith has tallied 13 catches for 290 yards and four touchdowns, solidifying his reputation as one of the most dangerous weapons in college football.

On the ground, TreVeyon Henderson has been nearly unstoppable. Facing elite defenses like Tennessee and Oregon, Henderson has amassed 174 rushing yards and four touchdowns while averaging an eye-popping 9.8 yards per carry. His explosive running style has produced four runs of 20-plus yards, three of which ended in the end zone. Defensively, the Buckeyes have been just as formidable. Defensive lineman Jack Sawyer is in peak form, notching two sacks and three pass deflections against Oregon. His relentless pressure anchors a defensive front that has been wreaking havoc in the trenches.

