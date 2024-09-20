How to watch and listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs Bowling Green Falcons 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas A&M Aggies versus Bowling Green Falcons CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) hit the road to face off against the no. 25 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) on Saturday night. Bowling Green is coming off a bye week, with their last game being a 34-27 road loss to no. 8 Penn State on September 7.

The hosts put up a strong fight against Penn State on the road in their last game but ultimately came up short. The Falcons dropped to 1-1 on the season with the loss, but they’ve had two weeks to regroup and prepare for this upcoming matchup after their close call. In the Penn State game, Bowling Green opened with a 7-0 lead, marching 75 yards down the field in just six plays after receiving the opening kickoff.

The visitors have rebounded from a season-opening defeat at home to Notre Dame, securing back-to-back victories, including a win over Florida in the swamp last week.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Bowling Green Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Aggies will take on the Green Falcons in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Kyle Field Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Bowling Green Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN+, SECN+

Broadcasters: Jay Alter (play-by-play announcer) and Rocky Boiman (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas A&M Aggies vs Bowling Green Falcons

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 192 (CAR), 992 (NE)

Texas A&M Aggies vs Bowling Green Falcons team news & key players

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Conner Weigman has gone 23 for 44 in passing, amassing 225 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 65 yards. Marcel Reed has completed 16 of 28 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, adding 126 yards and a score on the ground.

Le'Veon Moss is the primary running back, with 47 carries for 264 yards and three touchdowns this season. Amari Daniels (30 carries, 163 yards, two touchdowns) and EJ Smith (10 carries, 48 yards) also contribute to the rushing attack. Cyrus Allen leads the receiving corps with 10 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown this year.

Weigman (shoulder) did not participate in the Florida game and is listed as questionable for this matchup.

Bowling Green Falcons team news

Lucien Anderson III (one completion on one attempt, two yards, 27 rushing yards, one touchdown) serves as the backup quarterback. Terion Stewart leads the team with 14 carries for 161 yards and three rushing touchdowns this season.

Jaison Patterson (23 carries, 83 yards) and Jamal Johnson (five carries, 46 yards, one touchdown) are also contributors to the ground game. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is the team's leading receiver with 17 catches for 204 yards and a touchdown this season.

Malcolm Johnson Jr. (11 receptions, 114 yards, one touchdown) and Johnson (five catches, 55 yards) are the only other players with at least 50 receiving yards. Jackson Kleather is successful on eight of nine extra point attempts and has made two field goals, with a long of 42 yards this season.

Stewart (ankle) missed the Penn State game and is listed as questionable for this matchup.

