How to watch and listen to Tennessee Volunteers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee versus Mississippi State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 2024 college football season presses on with Week 11, featuring a Southeastern Conference showdown at Neyland Stadium, where the Tennessee Volunteers will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs (0-5 in SEC) managed to improve to 2-7 overall after a 45-20 victory over Massachusetts in Week 10, snapping a painful seven-game losing streak by overcoming an early ten-point deficit. Meanwhile, the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) moved to 4-1 in SEC play after a 28-18 home win over Kentucky in Week 10, marking their third straight win following victories against Florida (23-17) and Alabama (24-17).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Tennessee Volunteers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Date and kick-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers will take on Mississippi State Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Neyland Stadium Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Volunteers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

Audio Stream: Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 975 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs team news & key players

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Trailing 10-7 at halftime, the Vols surged ahead, ultimately outgaining the Wildcats 477-360 in total yards and winning the turnover battle 3-1 to avoid an upset. Junior running back Dylan Sampson led Tennessee with 27 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava added 292 yards passing and a touchdown.

Freshman running back DeSean Bishop is questionable for this week's matchup due to a lower-body injury sustained last Saturday. Bishop has contributed 372 rushing yards and three touchdowns over eight games this season, while Sampson continues to impress with 980 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns so far. Nico Iamaleava has passed for 1,705 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. The Volunteers are averaging 38.1 points per game, placing them 12th nationally, and allowing just 12.4 points per game, ranking them fifth.

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news

In their win over Massachusetts, Mississippi State outgained the Minutemen 463-335 and won the turnover battle 1-0, though they held possession for only 19 minutes. Freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. threw for 222 yards and a touchdown, while also running nine times for 14 yards and scoring twice on the ground.

The Bulldogs have struggled defensively, conceding 34.6 points per game (tied-122nd nationally) and 461.8 total yards (129th). Their offense ranks 64th in scoring with 29.1 points per game and 62nd in total yardage, averaging 398.6 yards. Senior running back Davon Booth rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries against Massachusetts, while junior Johnnie Daniels added 92 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Together, Booth and Daniels have racked up 1,110 scrimmage yards and ten touchdowns this season. Michael Van Buren Jr. has thrown for 1,323 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions.

