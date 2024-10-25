How to watch today's TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Saddle Trophy will be at stake Saturday when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) make the trip to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders NCAAF game.

TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The TCU Horned Frogs will take on Texas Tech Red Raiders in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Amon G. Carter Stadium Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Audio Stream: Home: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE) | Away: 391 (CAR), 981 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders team news & key players

TCU Horned Frogs team news

Josh Hoover has completed 184 of 277 passes for 2,270 yards, adding 16 touchdowns against six interceptions, alongside three rushing scores. Ken Seals serves as backup, contributing six completions on seven attempts for 35 yards, with a touchdown and 10 rushing yards.

Leading the ground game, Cam Cook has racked up 349 yards and six touchdowns on 96 carries this season, supported by Dominique Johnson (14 carries, 53 yards, TD), Jeremy Payne (26 carries, 120 yards, TD), and Trey Sanders (nine carries, 35 yards).

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

On the Red Raiders' side, Behren Morton has excelled as Texas Tech's quarterback, with 172 completions on 270 attempts for 1,926 yards and 17 touchdowns against three interceptions, adding 12 rushing yards and a score.

The backup crew includes Will Hammond (five of seven for 70 yards, 11 rushing yards) and Cameran Brown (four of nine, 11 yards, INT, 83 rushing yards). Leading the rushing attack, Tahj Brooks has totaled 804 yards and eight touchdowns on 149 carries, with Cameron Dickey contributing 151 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. In the passing game, Josh Kelly leads the team with 53 receptions, totaling 590 yards and three touchdowns.

