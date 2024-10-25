How to watch today's TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Saddle Trophy will be at stake Saturday when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) make the trip to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3).
TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders: Date and kick-off time
The TCU Horned Frogs will take on Texas Tech Red Raiders in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
|Date
|Saturday, October 26, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Amon G. Carter Stadium
|Location
|Fort Worth, Texas
How to watch TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (color analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders
Audio Stream: Home: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE) | Away: 391 (CAR), 981 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders team news & key players
TCU Horned Frogs team news
Josh Hoover has completed 184 of 277 passes for 2,270 yards, adding 16 touchdowns against six interceptions, alongside three rushing scores. Ken Seals serves as backup, contributing six completions on seven attempts for 35 yards, with a touchdown and 10 rushing yards.
Leading the ground game, Cam Cook has racked up 349 yards and six touchdowns on 96 carries this season, supported by Dominique Johnson (14 carries, 53 yards, TD), Jeremy Payne (26 carries, 120 yards, TD), and Trey Sanders (nine carries, 35 yards).
Texas Tech Red Raiders team news
On the Red Raiders' side, Behren Morton has excelled as Texas Tech's quarterback, with 172 completions on 270 attempts for 1,926 yards and 17 touchdowns against three interceptions, adding 12 rushing yards and a score.
The backup crew includes Will Hammond (five of seven for 70 yards, 11 rushing yards) and Cameran Brown (four of nine, 11 yards, INT, 83 rushing yards). Leading the rushing attack, Tahj Brooks has totaled 804 yards and eight touchdowns on 149 carries, with Cameron Dickey contributing 151 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. In the passing game, Josh Kelly leads the team with 53 receptions, totaling 590 yards and three touchdowns.
