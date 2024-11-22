How to watch and listen to Syracuse Orange vs UConn Huskies 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Syracuse Orange versus UConn Huskies NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The UConn Huskies (7-3) gear up for a Week 13 showdown against the Syracuse Orange (7-3) on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Syracuse Orange vs. the UConn Huskies NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Syracuse Orange vs UConn Huskies: Date and kick-off time

The Syracuse Orange will take on the UConn Huskies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 10:00 pm PT, at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 10:00 pm PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Syracuse Orange vs UConn Huskies

Audio Stream: Away: - (CAR), 983 (NE); Home: 204 (CAR), 966 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Syracuse Orange vs UConn Huskies team news & key players

Syracuse Orange team news

In their Saturday matchup against California, the Syracuse Orange exploded for 21 points in the second quarter, setting the stage for a 33-25 triumph. Quarterback Kyle McCord delivered an impressive 323 passing yards and a touchdown, while running back LeQuint Allen powered through with 109 yards on 23 carries, adding two scores to the tally.

Kyle McCord has been a pivotal figure for the Orange, expertly orchestrating the offense and making the most of a versatile and skilled group of receivers.

UConn Huskies team news

Facing UAB on November 9 in their latest game, the UConn Huskies found themselves in a 20-3 hole coming out of halftime. However, a spirited fourth-quarter rally, featuring 21 points, propelled them to an exhilarating 31-23 victory. Joe Fagnano led the charge with two touchdown passes, while Camryn Edwards contributed 82 rushing yards and a touchdown to seal the comeback.

More college football news and coverage