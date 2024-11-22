How to watch and listen to Syracuse Orange vs UConn Huskies 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The UConn Huskies (7-3) gear up for a Week 13 showdown against the Syracuse Orange (7-3) on Saturday.
Syracuse Orange vs UConn Huskies: Date and kick-off time
The Syracuse Orange will take on the UConn Huskies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 10:00 pm PT, at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.
|Date
|Saturday, November 23, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|12:00 pm ET/ 10:00 pm PT
|Venue
|JMA Wireless Dome
|Location
|Syracuse, New York
How to watch Syracuse Orange vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ACC Network
Streaming service: FuboTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Syracuse Orange vs UConn Huskies
Audio Stream: Away: - (CAR), 983 (NE); Home: 204 (CAR), 966 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Syracuse Orange vs UConn Huskies team news & key players
Syracuse Orange team news
In their Saturday matchup against California, the Syracuse Orange exploded for 21 points in the second quarter, setting the stage for a 33-25 triumph. Quarterback Kyle McCord delivered an impressive 323 passing yards and a touchdown, while running back LeQuint Allen powered through with 109 yards on 23 carries, adding two scores to the tally.
Kyle McCord has been a pivotal figure for the Orange, expertly orchestrating the offense and making the most of a versatile and skilled group of receivers.
UConn Huskies team news
Facing UAB on November 9 in their latest game, the UConn Huskies found themselves in a 20-3 hole coming out of halftime. However, a spirited fourth-quarter rally, featuring 21 points, propelled them to an exhilarating 31-23 victory. Joe Fagnano led the charge with two touchdown passes, while Camryn Edwards contributed 82 rushing yards and a touchdown to seal the comeback.
