How to watch and listen today's Syracuse Orange vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Syracuse Orange (1-0) head into the new season with renewed optimism under the leadership of their new head coach, Fran Brown. After a rollercoaster year that saw the team notch six wins, Syracuse opened their 2024 campaign with a victory in Brown’s first game at the helm.

This Saturday, the Orange will face their first ACC test of the season when they welcome No. 23 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have started the season strong with a 2-0 record, highlighted by an impressive win over then-No. 10 Florida State in Dublin, followed by a home triumph over Georgia State.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Syracuse Orange vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets CFB game, plus plenty more.

Syracuse Orange vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Date and kick-off time

The Orange will take on the Yellow Jackets in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue JMA Wireless Dome Location Syracuse, New York

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

Broadcasters: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Syracuse Orange vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE)

Syracuse Orange vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news & key players

Syracuse Orange team news

The Orange secured a 38-22 victory against the Ohio Bobcats. Kyle McCord threw for 354 yards against Ohio, completing 27 of 39 passes (69.2%) with four touchdowns and one interception. LeQuint Allen rushed 15 times for 98 yards (6.5 yards per carry), while also catching four passes for 24 yards and a touchdown. Oronde Gadsden II hauled in seven receptions for 108 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and one touchdown.

The Orange's defense will be without standout senior linebacker Marlowe Wax Jr. for around six weeks, after he sustained an injury during their season opener against Ohio. This absence adds to the challenge they face on Saturday, as they go up against a Georgia Tech ground game that’s averaging over 200 rushing yards per contest.

Defensive backs coach Fran Brown has been vocal in recent days, emphasizing that the Syracuse defense needs to be more physical, dominate the line of scrimmage, and improve its tackling if they hope to contain the Yellow Jackets' potent rushing attack.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

In their latest outing, the Yellow Jackets cruised to a 35-12 win over the Georgia State Panthers. In the Ramblin Wreck's game against Georgia State, Haynes King threw for 275 yards, completing 24 of 29 passes (82.8%), with two touchdowns and one interception. He also contributed on the ground, rushing five times for 27 yards and adding a touchdown.

Jamal Haynes rushed 17 times for 84 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and found the end zone once. He had a single catch for a loss of 6 yards. Malik Rutherford led the receiving corps with seven catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

