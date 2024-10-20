Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Steelers versus Jets 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

All eyes turn to Sunday Night Football as the New York Jets (2-4) gear up to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) in a key AFC showdown.

The Jets have made headlines yet again by acquiring Davante Adams from the Raiders, a move that underscores their win-now mindset. The 31-year-old receiver, a three-time First Team All-Pro, most recently in 2022, was reportedly unhappy in Las Vegas.

The Jets sent a third-round pick to the Raiders, which could become a second-rounder if Adams earns another All-Pro nod or if New York reaches the AFC Championship Game. With Aaron Rodgers nearing the twilight of his career, the Jets are doubling down on their aspirations.

Fresh off a narrow 23-20 home loss to the Bills on Monday night, New York is seeking redemption. Meanwhile, the Steelers head into this matchup riding high after a dominant 32-13 win over Las Vegas, breaking a two-game skid.

This week’s clash also marks Russell Wilson's Steelers debut, following Justin Fields' benching despite the team’s strong 4-2 start. Pittsburgh holds an 11-9 record at home since the start of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2021.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets NFL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: Date and kick-off time

The Steelers will take on the Jets in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC (national)

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Several streaming services will broadcast the game live and you can watch on Fubo (free trial and $30 off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (select markets, promotional offers) and Peacock.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 826 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 824 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets team news & key players

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Justin Fields has been performing admirably for Pittsburgh, guiding them to a 4-2 record, which puts them atop the AFC North. He's posted a solid 5-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio while rushing for over 230 yards. However, despite his success, Russell Wilson has been taking first-team reps in practice and is slated to start in the upcoming Sunday night showdown.

All indications point toward Wilson taking over under center, and if he does, it will mark his first regular-season appearance for the Steelers. The former Seahawks quarterback once seemed destined for the Hall of Fame, but his last two seasons in Denver were a struggle, culminating in him being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham late last season.

At 35, Wilson might be facing his final shot as a starter in the league. Wide receiver George Pickens is hoping this quarterback switch will bring him more opportunities. The towering 6ft 3in target has averaged 60.5 yards per game but is still searching for his first touchdown. In a high-profile matchup against the Cowboys, Pickens managed just 26 yards.

In the backfield, Najee Harris leads the ground attack with 376 rushing yards and a single touchdown. While Fields added five rushing touchdowns, Wilson lacks the same physicality as a runner, forcing Pittsburgh to rework their short-yardage plays near the goal line.

Offensively, the Steelers are 21st in the league, putting up 20.7 points per game, but their defense has been elite, ranking second while surrendering just 14.3 points per contest. T.J. Watt, one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL, leads the charge with 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and a pass deflection.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Cook Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Watt Linebacker Questionable Knee - ACL B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Kneecap C. Trice Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Highsmith Linebacker Out Groin D. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle N. Herbig Linebacker Out Hamstring J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles C. Patterson Running Back Out Ankle D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck M. Wright Kicker Out Shoulder B. Fehoko Nose Tackle Questionable Arm T. Black Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed Z. Frazier Center Out Ankle T. Luther Wide Receiver Out Undisclosed M. Adams Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee A. Averett Cornerback Out Undisclosed

New York Jets team news

With Aaron Rodgers' arrival in New York, it was clear the team would become a centre for drama. Unfortunately, that prophecy has come true, with the quarterback sidelined for the entire 2023-24 season due to injury and the team stumbling to a disappointing 2-4 record.

The fallout has already started, as the Jets’ front office parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh (who had a 20-36 record), ushering in Jeff Ulbrich as interim head coach. However, Ulbrich's debut didn’t go as planned, with the Jets narrowly falling 23-20 to the Bills on Monday Night Football. Adding to the chaos, New York has just acquired Davante Adams in a trade with the Raiders, and he’s expected to make his debut this weekend.

From a statistical standpoint, Rodgers hasn't been at his peak this season. The veteran quarterback has thrown for 1,387 yards, completing 61.8% of his passes, along with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. His primary target, Garrett Wilson, has hauled in 41 receptions for 399 yards and three scores. On the ground, Breece Hall leads the rushing attack, with 310 yards and two touchdowns on 83 carries (averaging 3.7 yards per attempt).

Defensively, the Jets remain one of the top units in the league, allowing just 18.0 points per game, ranking seventh in the NFL. Since their opening 32-19 defeat to the 49ers, New York’s defense has kept opponents to 23 points or fewer in every subsequent contest. However, injuries have been a factor for the Jets this season, most notably the long-term knee injury to starting tackle Morgan Moses.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries W. Schweitzer Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle M. Carter Cornerback Out Back K. Yeboah Tight End Injured Reserve Groin J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring D. Reed Cornerback Questionable Groin Z. Wilson Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Conklin Tight End Questionable Hip C. Clark Safety Injured Reserve Ankle C. Surratt Linebacker Questionable Heel

More NFL news and coverage