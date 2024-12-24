Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Steelers versus Chiefs 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Christmas Day stakes couldn't be higher for both the Chiefs (14-1) and Steelers (10-5) as they face off Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City have the chance to lock up the AFC's top seed with a win on Christmas Day. However, a loss would keep the race for the No. 1 seed alive heading into the final week of the season.

On the other side, Russell Wilson and the Steelers, despite last weekend’s setback against the Ravens, still sit atop the AFC North. But to guarantee the division title, the No. 3 seed, and home-field advantage for their playoff opener, Pittsburgh must win out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Week 17 game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The Steelers will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Wednesday, December 25 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Netflix, Fubo (only in select markets)

For the first time in its history, Netflix is set to broadcast not one but two exclusive NFL games.

The exception to the rule for this Steelers vs Chiefs clash will be the local Pittsburgh and Kansas markets, where the game can be seen on the local FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo (7-day free trial available).

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 826 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 815 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Steelers have struggled in recent weeks, losing two of their last three games. The issue has been a lack of offensive production, with Pittsburgh managing just 13 and 17 points in their two most recent defeats. It's likely no coincidence that George Pickens (hamstring) has been sidelined for the past three weeks. However, there's good news for Steelers fans—Pickens is showing signs of a potential return on Wednesday.

So far this season, Najee Harris has led the Steelers with 933 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He averages 62.2 yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry, ranking 36th in the NFL. Najee has also contributed in the passing game, totaling 256 receiving yards (17.1 per game) on 30 receptions (two per game) with 39 targets. He is still searching for his first receiving touchdown.

On the other side, Russell Wilson has amassed 2,129 passing yards, with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. His completion percentage stands at 64.9%, averaging 236.6 yards per game and 7.9 yards per attempt.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Perales Linebacker Questionable Knee - MCL C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Neck B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Questionable Hip L. Ogunjobi Defensive Tackle Questionable Groin T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Elliott Safety Out Hamstring D. Johnson Wide Receiver Out NIR - Personal J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck A. Averett Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed D. Jackson Cornerback Questionable Back J. Fields Quarterback Questionable Abdomen C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Knee G. Pickens Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring C. Anderson Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Groin J. Porter Cornerback Questionable Knee K. Pickett Quarterback Questionable Ribs

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Kansas City is one of only four teams in the league yet to score more than 31 points in a game. The other three teams—Patriots, Giants, and Raiders—have a combined record of 7-34. The Chiefs have found ways to stay competitive, winning 16 consecutive one-score games. Whether it’s their remarkable efficiency or a stroke of good fortune, Kansas City has been able to grind out victories.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 3,608 yards (seventh in the NFL), 23 touchdowns (ninth in the NFL), and 11 interceptions. He has completed 66.9% of his passes, averaging 240.5 yards per game and 6.6 yards per attempt. Additionally, Mahomes has contributed on the ground with 295 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Kareem Hunt has totaled 708 rushing yards and six touchdowns, averaging 59 yards per game across 12 games. His 3.7 yards per attempt rank 41st in the NFL. Kareem has also caught 23 passes on 32 targets for 176 yards, though he has yet to score a receiving touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has five touchdown receptions this season, with 51 catches for 559 yards on 89 targets. He averages 3.4 catches and 37.3 yards per game. DeAndre Hopkins has also been productive, recording 603 receiving yards and five touchdowns with 54 catches on 76 targets. He averages 3.6 receptions and 40.2 yards per game.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen P. Hendershot Tight End Injured Reserve Calf N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Head M. Edwards Safety Questionable Hamstring B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Hardman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Humphries Offensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring J. Taylor Tackle Questionable Knee C. Conner Defensive Back Questionable Concussion J. Cochrane Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle

More NFL news and coverage