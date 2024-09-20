How to watch and listen to South Florida Bulls vs Miami Hurricanes 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch South Florida Bulls vs Miami Hurricanes CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) are set to face off against the South Florida Bulls (2-1) on Saturday in Week 4 of college football action. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.

The hosts crushed Ball State 62-0 in their last game. The Hurricanes also dominated Florida 41-17 in Week 1 and routed Florida A&M 56-9 in Week 2.

The visitors took down Southern Miss 49-24 last week. The Bulls started the season with a 48-3 win over Bethune-Cookman but suffered a 42-16 loss to Alabama in Week 2.

Miami holds a 5-1 edge in the all-time series, having won the last three matchups. The Hurricanes last defeated the Bulls 49-21 in 2013, which was the most recent meeting between these in-state rivals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the South Florida Bulls and the Miami Hurricanes CFB game, plus plenty more.

South Florida Bulls vs Miami Hurricanes: Date and kick-off time

The South Florida Bulls will take on the Miami Hurricanes in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch South Florida Bulls vs Miami Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of South Florida Bulls vs Miami Hurricanes

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 81 (NE), 81 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

South Florida Bulls vs Miami Hurricanes team news & key players

South Florida Bulls team news

The Bulls rely on senior running backs Kelley Joiner, who has 30 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns, and Nay'Quan Wright, with 33 carries for 188 yards and two scores. In the passing game, senior wide receivers Sean Atkins and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen contribute significantly, with 13 receptions for 164 yards and nine receptions for 117 yards, respectively.

Senior linebacker Mac Harris leads the team in tackles with 19, while junior defensive back Kajuan Banks heads the squad in sacks with 2.0.

Miami Hurricanes team news

The rushing attack is spearheaded by junior running back Damien Martinez, who has 29 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown, alongside sophomore running back Ajay Allen, who has 14 carries for 134 yards and one score.

Miami's leading receivers are senior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, with 14 catches for 263 yards and four touchdowns, and sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who has 11 receptions for 170 yards. Senior linebacker Francisco Mauigoa tops the team in tackles with 17, while senior defensive lineman Tyler Baron leads the squad in sacks with 4.5.

