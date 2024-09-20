How to watch and listen to South Carolina Gamecocks vs Akron Zips 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs Akron Zips CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Akron Zips (1-2) head out on the road this Saturday to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Akron began the season with back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Rutgers but bounced back last weekend with a 31-20 victory over Colgate.

The visitors kicked off the season with wins against Old Dominion and Kentucky before falling to No. 16-ranked LSU in a close 36-33 contest this past weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Akron Zips CFB game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Akron Zips: Date and kick-off time

The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Akron Zips in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Williams-Brice Stadium Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs Akron Zips on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN 2

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of South Carolina Gamecocks vs Akron Zips

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 956 (NE), 194 (CAR) | Away: 975 (NE), 385 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Akron Zips team news & key players

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who is listed as questionable, has thrown for 393 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has been sacked 10 times. Raheim Sanders leads the Gamecocks' rushing attack with 285 yards and four touchdowns. Jared Brown tops the team's receiving stats, with seven catches for 98 yards. Defensive back Nick Emmanwori leads the team in tackles with 21, while edge rusher Kyle Kennard tops the defense with 5.0 sacks. South Carolina has recorded 12 quarterback sacks and five interceptions so far this season.

Four Gamecocks players, including quarterback LaNorris Sellers, are listed as questionable for the upcoming game.

Akron Zips team news

Quarterback Ben Finley has thrown for 549 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, but has been sacked six times. Jordan Simmons leads the team’s rushing attack with 160 yards and one touchdown, while Adrian Norton tops the receiving corps with 180 yards and two touchdowns. Linebacker Bryan McCoy leads Akron's defense with 23 tackles. The Zips have managed just two quarterback sacks and recorded two interceptions so far.

The visitors will be without safety Daymon David, wide receiver Myles Walker, and linebacker Shammond Cooper for this game.

