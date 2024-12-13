Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina State vs Jackson State game today - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

For the second time in four years, the Celebration Bowl will feature a showdown between MEAC champions South Carolina State and SWAC titleholders Jackson State.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the 2024 Celebration Bowl game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina State vs Jackson State: Date and kick-off time

The Bulldogs will take on the Tigers in the highly anticipated Celebration Bowl game on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Saturday, December 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch South Carolina State vs Jackson State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Tiffany Greene (play-by-play) and Jay Walker (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of South Carolina State vs Jackson State

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 386 (CAR), 976 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

South Carolina State vs Jackson State team news & key players

South Carolina State Bulldogs team news

South Carolina State enters the Celebration Bowl boasting the MEAC's top run defense, allowing just 115.3 rushing yards per game at an average of 3.5 yards per carry. Their ability to stifle ground games has been a cornerstone of their success this season.

The spotlight will shine on Jayden Broughton and Asaad Hall, the All-MEAC defensive linemen, as they aim to disrupt the Tigers' offensive rhythm. Their task will be to clog rushing lanes and limit explosive runs while stepping up in crucial situations, such as short-yardage plays and red-zone battles.

On the offensive side, Eric Phoenix has been a standout for the Bulldogs, earning MEAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. The quarterback has completed 170 of 261 passes for 2,460 yards, with 20 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. Recognized as the inaugural HBCU+ National Player of the Year, Phoenix has formed a lethal partnership with Caden High, the MEAC’s leading receiver. High has hauled in 58 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, all league bests, earning him first-team All-MEAC status. Meanwhile, Asaad Hall has dominated defensively with 40 tackles, a MEAC-leading 11 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Jackson State Tigers team news

Jackson State has firmly established itself as the top team in HBCU football this season, dominating the SWAC East division and clinching its third conference title in four years with a resounding 41-13 victory over Southern in the SWAC Championship Game.

The Tigers' offense has been powered by the SWAC's premier rushing attack, led by Irv Mulligan, the conference's Offensive Player of the Year. Mulligan has racked up an impressive 1,174 rushing yards and a league-best 11 touchdowns, propelling Jackson State to a conference-leading 37.1 points per game.

Jackson State, however, faces some uncertainty at quarterback. Jacobian Morgan exited the SWAC Championship Game in the second quarter due to injury, giving way to Zy McDonald, who led the Tigers to a 24-point scoring streak before he also left the game late. How the Tigers manage their quarterback situation could be pivotal in this matchup. Defensively, the Tigers have been just as formidable. Ranked second overall in total defense, they've allowed an average of only 17.9 points per game. Their ability to shut down opponents in the latter stages has been remarkable, holding teams to no more than three second-half points in six of their last nine matchups.

