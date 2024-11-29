How to watch and listen to SMU Mustangs vs California Golden Bears 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch SMU Mustangs vs California Golden Bears NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two teams embarking on their inaugural season as ACC foes are set to clash deep in the heart of Texas. The Cal Golden Bears hit the road to face the ninth-ranked SMU Mustangs in an eagerly anticipated showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the SMU Mustangs vs. California Golden Bears NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

SMU Mustangs vs California Golden Bears: Date and kick-off time

The SMU Mustangs will take on the California Golden Bears in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Gerald J. Ford Stadium Location University Park, Texas

How to watch SMU Mustangs vs California Golden Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of SMU Mustangs vs California Golden Bears

Audio Stream: Away: 391 (CAR), 981 (NE); Home: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

SMU Mustangs vs California Golden Bears team news & key players

SMU Mustangs team news

For SMU, Kevin Jennings has been impressive, amassing 2,521 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and seven picks on 66.7% completion. Backup quarterback Preston Stone has chipped in with 346 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, completing 59.1% of his throws. The ground attack is spearheaded by Brashard Smith, who has rushed for 1,049 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Roderick Daniels Jr. has emerged as the top target in the passing game with 460 receiving yards on 24 catches.

California Golden Bears team news

Fernando Mendoza has been a consistent presence under center for Cal, throwing for 3,004 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 68.7% of his passes. On the ground, Jaivian Thomas leads with 598 rushing yards and seven scores, complemented by Kadarius Calloway (124 rushing yards) and Jaydn Ott, who has contributed 264 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, Jack Endries leads the receiving corps with 48 catches for 555 yards and two touchdowns, while Nyziah Hunter has added 35 receptions for 493 yards and five scores.

