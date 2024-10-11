How to watch and listen to Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Wisconsin Badgers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Scarlet Knights vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) welcome the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) to SHI Stadium on Saturday, October 12, 2024, for a Big Ten showdown.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Wisconsin Badgers: Date and kick-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue SHI Stadium Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Wisconsin Badgers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Broadcasters: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Wisconsin Badgers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 372 (NE), 372 (CAR) | Home: 958 (NE), 196 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Wisconsin Badgers team news & key players

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news

Leading the charge in the ground game, RB Kyle Monangai has been a standout, accumulating 667 rushing yards at an impressive rate of 5.8 yards per carry.

In the passing game, QB Athan Kaliakmanis has put up 947 yards over five contests, averaging 189.4 yards per game, with a solid tally of eight touchdowns, three interceptions, and a completion rate of 55.6%. Meanwhile, Samuel Brown V has contributed 184 rushing yards, averaging 36.8 yards per carry, along with three touchdowns this season.

A key component of Rutgers' aerial attack, WR Dymere Miller, has compiled 262 receiving yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions, proving to be a reliable target for his team.

The hosts will be without RB Samuel Brown, who is listed as questionable.

Wisconsin Badgers team news

Last week marked a significant achievement for the offense as they finally surpassed the 30-point mark for the first time this season. Led by quarterback Braedyn Locke, who threw for 359 yards, the Badgers amassed a remarkable total of 589 yards in that game.

On the ground, RB Tawee Walker has been a key contributor, rushing for 241 yards, averaging 48.2 yards per game, and scoring six touchdowns over five games. RB Chez Mellusi has also made his mark with three rushing touchdowns and 232 yards, averaging 58 yards per game.

Through the air, QB Braedyn Locke has logged 664 passing yards across five games, averaging 132.8 yards per game with a completion rate of 55.4%. He has thrown five touchdown passes but has also been intercepted three times. Additionally, WR Vinny Anthony has been a reliable target, recording nine receptions for 206 yards, which breaks down to 41.2 yards per game, along with two touchdowns.

The visitors will play without the duo of Senior WR Bryson Green, who is listed as questionable, and Senior QB Tyler Van Dyke, who has been ruled out.

