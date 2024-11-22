How to watch and listen to Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Illinois Fighting Illini 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Rutgers versus Illinois NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Illinois Fighting Illini will square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this Saturday at SHI Stadium in a Big Ten showdown, set to kick off at noon ET.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and kick-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on Illinois Fighting Illini in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue SHI Stadium Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Broadcasters: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play) and Michael Robinson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Audio Stream: Home: 382 (CAR), 972 (NE) | Away: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key players

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news

For Rutgers, senior quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 2,128 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions this year. His top receiving options are senior wideout Dymere Miller (50 receptions, 645 yards, four TDs) and sophomore wide receiver Ian Strong (27 receptions, 442 yards, three TDs). The Scarlet Knights’ rushing attack is spearheaded by senior running back Kyle Monangai, who has amassed 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns on 197 carries.

Rutgers Injury Report: Wide receiver Chris Long (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday’s matchup against Illinois.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

On the other hand, the Illini offense is led by junior quarterback Luke Altmyer, who has completed 62.4% of his passes for 2,124 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. His primary targets include senior wide receivers Pat Bryant (43 catches, 717 yards, eight TDs) and Zakhari Franklin (48 catches, 559 yards, three TDs). Illinois also boasts a trio of running backs who have each surpassed 300 rushing yards this season.

Illinois Injury Report: Wide receiver Malik Elzy (undisclosed) and linebacker Dylan Rosiek (undisclosed) are listed as questionable for Saturday's game.

