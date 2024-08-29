How to watch and listen today's Rutgers vs Howard 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Rutgers versus Howard CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After securing their first winning season since 2014, Rutgers aims to build on that momentum under head coach Greg Schiano as they kick off the season against Howard, the two-time reigning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions, on Thursday night.

Following a successful 2023 campaign, Rutgers is eager to make further strides in the expanded Big Ten Conference this year. Howard is receiving $425,000 to head to Piscataway, New Jersey, for this matchup against a Power 4 opponent, with the Scarlet Knights hoping it sets the tone for a strong start to their season.

With the inclusion of Southern California, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon in the conference, Rutgers caught a scheduling break, as they won’t face nationally-ranked teams like Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, or Michigan this season.

Howard, meanwhile, went 6-6 last season but played well in their two games against FBS opponents, losing to Eastern Michigan by 10 and Northwestern by three.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Howard Bison: Date and kick-off time

The Scarlet Knights will take on Howard Bison in a highly anticipated CFB game on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Thursday, August 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue SHI Stadium Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Howard Bison on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Broadcasters: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Howard Bison

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 957 (NE), 195 (CAR) | Away: 971 (NE), 381 (CAR)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Howard Bison team news

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news

The Scarlet Knights dipped into the transfer portal to secure Athan Kaliakmanis from Minnesota as their quarterback for this season. Kaliakmanis had a rather inconsistent campaign with the Golden Gophers last year, so he may not be an immediate solution for Rutgers' offensive struggles. However, they also added FCS All-American Dymere Miller from Monmouth to bolster the receiving corps, and he has the potential to make a swift impact for the Scarlet Knights.

Kyle Monangai will lead the way for the passing game. On defense, Mohamed Toure is back alongside Robert Longerbeam.

Howard Bison team news

Howard will see a shift at the quarterback position this season, as Quinton Williams has graduated. The only signal-caller on the current roster with experience from last year is Ja'Shawn Scroggins, who threw for just 56 yards but demonstrated mobility, running 12 times for 74 yards. Jaylon Tolbert, a redshirt senior, also saw playing time in 2022 and adds veteran leadership to the group.

However, this team’s strength lies with Eden James and Jarrett Hunter. Hunter, named the preseason MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, carried the ball 142 times last season, racking up 626 yards and nine touchdowns. Eden James also made a significant impact with 627 yards on just 11 carries, scoring twice. Kasey Hawthorne will be another key offensive threat; the first-team all-MEAC wideout accumulated 535 receiving yards, 185 rushing yards, and eight total touchdowns.

Defensively, Jamel Stewart will be a focal point. He recorded 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries last year. He's joined on the defensive line by Noah Miles. In the secondary, Carson Hinton will be a player to watch.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Howard Bison Head-to-Head

