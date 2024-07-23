This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the Boston Red Sox, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of the three-game MLB series on Tuesday at Coors Field.

The Rockies have won four of five games and took Game 1 of this interleague series 9-8 against the slumping Red Sox, who have lost all four of their games since the All Star break.

They are still seven games over .500 at 53-46 and are also seven games out of first place sitting in third place in the AL East.

Colorado had lost three in a row and six of seven games before winning four of their last five games. They are out of the playoff race with the second fewest wins in the NL and at the basement of the NL West.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rockies vs Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: [MLB.tv]

Local TV channel: [New England Sports Network (NESN) and ROCKIES.TV (COLR)]

Streaming service: [Fubo TV]

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Colorado Rockies and the Boston Red Sox will hit the diamond at Coors Field for this matchup on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET / 5:40 pm PT in the US.

DateTuesday, July 23, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:40 PM ET/ 5:40 PM PT
VenueCoors Field
LocationDenver, Colorado

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox team news

Colorado Rockies team news

German Marquez (0-0) will take the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season. The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 14 against the New York Mets, where he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Colorado Rockies players to watch

PlayerPositionStats
DoyleNon-pitcher.278/.343/.475, 16 HR, 20 SB
Ryan McMahonNon-pitcher.270/.356/.441, 14 HR, N/A SB
Ezequiel TovarNon-pitcher.278/.305/.476, 16 HR, N/A SB
Charlie BlackmonNon-pitcher.251/.329/.407, 6 HR, 5 SB
German MarquezPitcher0-0, 6.75 ERA, 6.8 K/9, .313 opponent BA

Colorado Rockies injury report

PlayerPositionInjury Status
D. BardRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Knee)
A. SenzatelaStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
L. GilbreathRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
N. JonesLeft fielder10-Day Injured List (Back)
K. BryantFirst baseman10-Day Injured List (Rib)
J. BeckCenter fielder10-Day Injured List (Wrist)

Boston Red Sox team news

Boston haven't named a probable starter for Game 2, but they will likely start Cooper Criswell. The fourth-year pro is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 13 appearances (12 starts).

Boston Red Sox players to watch

PlayerPositionStats
DuranNon-pitcher.290/.350/.500, 12 HR, 22 SB
Rafael DeversNon-pitcher.287/.372/.580, 23 HR, N/A SB
Ceddanne RafaelaNon-pitcher.253/.280/.421, 11 HR, 13 SB
Tyler O'NeillNon-pitcher.259/.351/.510, 18 HR, N/A SB
Cooper CriswellPitcher3-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP

Boston Red Sox injury report

PlayerPositionInjury Status
T. CasasFirst baseman60-Day Injured List (Rib)
L. HendriksRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
L. GiolitoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
V. GrissomSecond baseman10-Day Injured List (Hamstring)
T. StoryShortstop60-Day Injured List (Shoulder)
G. WhitlockStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Oblique)
K. JansenRelief pitcherDay-to-day (Heart)

Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
07/23/24German MarquezCooper Criswell
07/24/24C. QuantrillN. Pivetta

Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
06/15/23Boston Red Sox 6-3 Colorado RockiesMLB
06/14/23Boston Red Sox 6-7 Colorado RockiesMLB
06/13/23Boston Red Sox 3-4 Colorado RockiesMLB
08/29/19Colorado Rockies 4-7 Boston Red SoxMLB
08/28/19Colorado Rockies 6-10 Boston Red SoxMLB

