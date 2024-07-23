How to watch and listen to today's Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Boston Red Sox will face the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of the three-game MLB series on Tuesday at Coors Field.
The Rockies have won four of five games and took Game 1 of this interleague series 9-8 against the slumping Red Sox, who have lost all four of their games since the All Star break.
They are still seven games over .500 at 53-46 and are also seven games out of first place sitting in third place in the AL East.
Colorado had lost three in a row and six of seven games before winning four of their last five games. They are out of the playoff race with the second fewest wins in the NL and at the basement of the NL West.
How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: [MLB.tv]
Local TV channel: [New England Sports Network (NESN) and ROCKIES.TV (COLR)]
Streaming service: [Fubo TV]
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Colorado Rockies and the Boston Red Sox will hit the diamond at Coors Field for this matchup on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET / 5:40 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Tuesday, July 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:40 PM ET/ 5:40 PM PT
|Venue
|Coors Field
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox team news
Colorado Rockies team news
German Marquez (0-0) will take the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season. The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 14 against the New York Mets, where he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Colorado Rockies players to watch
|Player
|Position
|Stats
|Doyle
|Non-pitcher
|.278/.343/.475, 16 HR, 20 SB
|Ryan McMahon
|Non-pitcher
|.270/.356/.441, 14 HR, N/A SB
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Non-pitcher
|.278/.305/.476, 16 HR, N/A SB
|Charlie Blackmon
|Non-pitcher
|.251/.329/.407, 6 HR, 5 SB
|German Marquez
|Pitcher
|0-0, 6.75 ERA, 6.8 K/9, .313 opponent BA
Colorado Rockies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|D. Bard
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Knee)
|A. Senzatela
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
|L. Gilbreath
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
|N. Jones
|Left fielder
|10-Day Injured List (Back)
|K. Bryant
|First baseman
|10-Day Injured List (Rib)
|J. Beck
|Center fielder
|10-Day Injured List (Wrist)
Boston Red Sox team news
Boston haven't named a probable starter for Game 2, but they will likely start Cooper Criswell. The fourth-year pro is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 13 appearances (12 starts).
Boston Red Sox players to watch
|Player
|Position
|Stats
|Duran
|Non-pitcher
|.290/.350/.500, 12 HR, 22 SB
|Rafael Devers
|Non-pitcher
|.287/.372/.580, 23 HR, N/A SB
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Non-pitcher
|.253/.280/.421, 11 HR, 13 SB
|Tyler O'Neill
|Non-pitcher
|.259/.351/.510, 18 HR, N/A SB
|Cooper Criswell
|Pitcher
|3-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP
Boston Red Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|T. Casas
|First baseman
|60-Day Injured List (Rib)
|L. Hendriks
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
|L. Giolito
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
|V. Grissom
|Second baseman
|10-Day Injured List (Hamstring)
|T. Story
|Shortstop
|60-Day Injured List (Shoulder)
|G. Whitlock
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Oblique)
|K. Jansen
|Relief pitcher
|Day-to-day (Heart)
Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|07/23/24
|German Marquez
|Cooper Criswell
|07/24/24
|C. Quantrill
|N. Pivetta
Colorado Rockies vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/15/23
|Boston Red Sox 6-3 Colorado Rockies
|MLB
|06/14/23
|Boston Red Sox 6-7 Colorado Rockies
|MLB
|06/13/23
|Boston Red Sox 3-4 Colorado Rockies
|MLB
|08/29/19
|Colorado Rockies 4-7 Boston Red Sox
|MLB
|08/28/19
|Colorado Rockies 6-10 Boston Red Sox
|MLB