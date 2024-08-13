This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Connor Wong Boston Red Sox MLB 2024Getty Images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox (61-55) host the Texas Rangers (61-55) at Fenway Park in the second of a three-game MLB series between these wildcard hopefuls.

The Boston Red Sox snapped their four-game skid in dramatic fashion, as Rob Refsnyder delivered a clutch walk-off single in the 10th inning to defeat the struggling Texas Rangers 5-4. The Red Sox, who had been reeling after being swept by the Houston Astros and outscored 23-10 in the series, found a way to bounce back and get back in the win column.

The Red Sox, who have been battling for position in the competitive AL East, will look to build on this momentum as they aim to make a push towards the postseason.

As for the Rangers, the loss continues their downward spiral, as they struggle to keep pace in the AL West. The defeat will undoubtedly sting, but they'll need to regroup quickly if they hope to turn their fortunes around and remain in the playoff hunt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN

Local TV channel: New England Sports Network (NESN) and Bally Sports Southwest (BSW)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers will hit the diamond at Fenway Park for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.

DateTuesday, August 13, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT
VenueFenway Park
LocationBoston, Massachusetts

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers team news

Boston Red Sox team news & players to watch

The Red Sox's Crawford (7-9, 4.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP over 23 games) will make his 24th start of the season. The right-hander's last start was on Thursday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

Rafael Devers is not only leading the Boston Red Sox with a .300 batting average, but he also stands out as their top power hitter, boasting 25 home runs and 71 RBIs. He ranks 15th in the league for home runs and 21st in RBIs among all major league batters.

Meanwhile, Ceddanne Rafaela is having a solid season as well, hitting .263 with 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, and 15 walks.

Boston Red Sox injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
T. CasasFirst baseman60-Day Injured ListRib
B. MataStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListHamstring
C. CriswellRelief pitcher10-Day Injured ListCovid-19
T. O'NeillLeft fielder10-Day Injured ListLeg
L. HendriksRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
L. GiolitoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
T. StoryShortstop60-Day Injured ListShoulder
G. WhitlockStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListOblique
C. MurphyRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow

Texas Rangers team news & players to watch

Jose Urena makes the start on the mound for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander featured on Wednesday last time out against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, shipping two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Marcus Semien is batting .241 with 17 home runs and 57 RBI for Texas this season. Corey Seager is hitting .274 with 25 home runs and 61 RBI, all three of which rank first for Texas this season.

Texas Rangers injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
J. deGromStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
C. WinnRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
N. EovaldiStarting pitcherDay-to-daySide
M. ChurchStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
C. ColemanStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
E. CarterLeft fielder60-Day Injured ListLumbar

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/13/24K. Crawford (7-9)J. Urena (3-7)
08/14/24T. Houck (8-8)Cody Bradford

Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
08/13/24Red Sox 5-4 RangersMLB
08/05/24Rangers 2-7 Red SoxMLB
08/04/24Rangers 7-4 Red SoxMLB
08/03/24Rangers 6-11 Red SoxMLB
03/26/24Rangers 1-4 Red SoxMLB

