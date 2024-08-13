How to watch and listen to today's Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Boston Red Sox (61-55) host the Texas Rangers (61-55) at Fenway Park in the second of a three-game MLB series between these wildcard hopefuls.
The Boston Red Sox snapped their four-game skid in dramatic fashion, as Rob Refsnyder delivered a clutch walk-off single in the 10th inning to defeat the struggling Texas Rangers 5-4. The Red Sox, who had been reeling after being swept by the Houston Astros and outscored 23-10 in the series, found a way to bounce back and get back in the win column.
The Red Sox, who have been battling for position in the competitive AL East, will look to build on this momentum as they aim to make a push towards the postseason.
As for the Rangers, the loss continues their downward spiral, as they struggle to keep pace in the AL West. The defeat will undoubtedly sting, but they'll need to regroup quickly if they hope to turn their fortunes around and remain in the playoff hunt.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: ESPN
Local TV channel: New England Sports Network (NESN) and Bally Sports Southwest (BSW)
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Oakland Athletics
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers will hit the diamond at Fenway Park for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Tuesday, August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Fenway Park
|Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers team news
Boston Red Sox team news & players to watch
The Red Sox's Crawford (7-9, 4.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP over 23 games) will make his 24th start of the season. The right-hander's last start was on Thursday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
Rafael Devers is not only leading the Boston Red Sox with a .300 batting average, but he also stands out as their top power hitter, boasting 25 home runs and 71 RBIs. He ranks 15th in the league for home runs and 21st in RBIs among all major league batters.
Meanwhile, Ceddanne Rafaela is having a solid season as well, hitting .263 with 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, and 15 walks.
Boston Red Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|T. Casas
|First baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Rib
|B. Mata
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Hamstring
|C. Criswell
|Relief pitcher
|10-Day Injured List
|Covid-19
|T. O'Neill
|Left fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Leg
|L. Hendriks
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|L. Giolito
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|T. Story
|Shortstop
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|G. Whitlock
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Oblique
|C. Murphy
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
Texas Rangers team news & players to watch
Jose Urena makes the start on the mound for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
The right-hander featured on Wednesday last time out against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, shipping two earned runs while allowing six hits.
Marcus Semien is batting .241 with 17 home runs and 57 RBI for Texas this season. Corey Seager is hitting .274 with 25 home runs and 61 RBI, all three of which rank first for Texas this season.
Texas Rangers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|J. deGrom
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|C. Winn
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|N. Eovaldi
|Starting pitcher
|Day-to-day
|Side
|M. Church
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|C. Coleman
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|E. Carter
|Left fielder
|60-Day Injured List
|Lumbar
Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/13/24
|K. Crawford (7-9)
|J. Urena (3-7)
|08/14/24
|T. Houck (8-8)
|Cody Bradford
Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/13/24
|Red Sox 5-4 Rangers
|MLB
|08/05/24
|Rangers 2-7 Red Sox
|MLB
|08/04/24
|Rangers 7-4 Red Sox
|MLB
|08/03/24
|Rangers 6-11 Red Sox
|MLB
|03/26/24
|Rangers 1-4 Red Sox
|MLB