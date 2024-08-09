How to watch and listen today's Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Ravens versus Eagles NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens will open their 2024 NFL preseason in M&T Bank Stadium.

The 2023 Philadelphia Eagles were flying high out of the blocks, off to an NFL-best 10-1 start. Then everything collapsed quickly. They dropped five of their last six games, including a pair of losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. Philadelphia dropped to a wild-card slot before falling by 23 in the playoffs. Questions erupted concerning head coach Nick Sirianni's job security and sour relationship with the team, particularly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Despite the rumors, the Eagles have decided to go all in again.

The Baltimore Ravens have made the playoffs in five of the last six years and enter year 17 under coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens have won double-digit games in nine of the last 14 years and finished 2023 with the NFL's best record and point differential. The Ravens will be a Super Bowl contender again as long as quarterback Lamar Jackson, now 27 years old and a two-time MVP, is on the field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL game on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.

Date Friday, August 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland, United States

How to watch Ravens vs Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+ (subscription required)

However, if you are in the greater Philadelphia or Baltimore areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WCAU (Cozi/10.2 - Philadelphia)

Broadcasters: Scott Graham (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst)

WMAR (ABC/2 - Baltimore)

Broadcasters: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ravens vs Eagles

Radio:

98Rock (97.9 FM)

Broadcasters: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline) Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 802 (NE), 226 (CAR) | Away: 825 (NE), 802 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ravens vs Eagles team news

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Ravens have made some notable additions in the offseason, with Derrick Henry joining their already potent rushing attack. Henry's arrival is expected to further bolster Baltimore's ground game, which led the league in yards last season. While Henry and Jackson may not see much action in the preseason, the team is likely to prioritize running the ball, showcasing their offensive prowess.

The offensive line, however, will feature new starters at right tackle, right guard, and left guard, necessitating the need for quick chemistry building. The Ravens also face competition for the backup QB position behind two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, with Josh Johnson and Devin Leary vying for the role following Tyler Huntley's departure.

On the defensive side of the ball, the team has lost some key players, including LB Patrick Queen and S Geno Stone. The departure of defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald may also have a significant impact. Nevertheless, the Ravens have retained the services of Justin Madubuike and used a first-round pick on CB Nate Wiggins, indicating their commitment to maintaining a formidable defense.

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense appears to be in excellent shape heading into the 2024 season. With the addition of Saquon Barkley to their backfield, along with contract extensions for wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, they possess an array of offensive weapons. However, the battle for the WR3 spot between Parris Campbell, Ainias Smith, and John Ross is an intriguing one to keep an eye on.

The Eagles will face a significant change on their offensive line, as they take the field without Jason Kelce at center for the first time since 2010. Kenny Pickett, the team's new backup quarterback, will have the opportunity to showcase his skills, while Tanner McKee and Will Grier compete for the QB3 position.

On the defensive side, the Eagles will need to make significant improvements. Their first three draft picks were dedicated to bolstering the defense, but the departure of Haason Reddick, who recorded his fourth consecutive double-digit sack season in 2023, leaves a void that needs to be filled.

