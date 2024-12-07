Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills 2024 Week 14: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Rams versus Bills 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After locking up the AFC East crown on home turf, the Buffalo Bills (10-2) hit the road for a cross-country showdown against the Los Angeles Rams (6-6).

The Bills aim to wrap up a perfect sweep of the NFC West this weekend as they face the Rams. Buffalo is coming off a dominant display, dismantling the San Francisco 49ers in snowy conditions at Highmark Stadium last week.

Now, they shift their focus to a Rams squad that has oscillated between flashes of offensive brilliance and stretches of mediocrity, making them one of the league’s most unpredictable teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills NFL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills: Date and kick-off time

The Rams will take on the Bills in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Sunday, December 8 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 818 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 803 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills team news & key players

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams boast offensive firepower with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, a duo capable of wreaking havoc on opposing defenses. However, it’s been a while since both receivers delivered a game-changing performance simultaneously—a scenario unlikely to materialize against Buffalo's stingy defense. Still, with the Rams trailing by a single game in the NFC West standings, desperation could fuel a surprise surge as they cling to their playoff hopes.

Matthew Stafford has thrown for an impressive 2,983 yards this season, alongside 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Over the last three outings, he's been in stellar form, recording eight touchdowns without a single interception. This recent surge marks a dramatic turnaround, snapping a six-game streak in which he had thrown at least one pick. On the year, Stafford has maintained a solid 66% completion rate, showcasing his accuracy and poise under center.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed L. Bruss Offensive Lineman Out Knee - ACL J. Verse Linebacker Questionable Ankle

Buffalo Bills team news

Meanwhile, Josh Allen continues to prove why he's one of the league's most unstoppable forces. His combination of precision passing and physicality as a rusher makes him a nightmare for defenses. Allen’s ability to sling deep passes for explosive gains, coupled with his power on the ground, has cemented him as a leading MVP candidate with five weeks left in the season.

Through 12 games, Allen has racked up 2,691 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while adding another 334 yards and eight scores with his legs. For a Rams defense that has already struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, and Jalen Hurts this season, facing Allen may be their most formidable challenge yet in 2024.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Smoot Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Edwards Safety Out Hamstring T. Grable Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Groin D. Kincaid Tight End Questionable Knee D. Carter Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Coleman Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist B. Spector Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf J. Shorter Tight End Doubtful Back Q. Morris Tight End Questionable Shoulder

