Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) head to Las Vegas to clash with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) in a gritty Week 6 showdown.

Despite their winning record, the Steelers enter the game on the back of a two-game skid, having fallen to the Colts (27-24) and Cowboys (20-17). Early-game struggles have hindered Pittsburgh, but it's worth remembering that their strong 3-0 finish last season helped them secure a playoff spot with a 10-7 record. The recent 31-17 loss to the Bills signals the challenges ahead as they approach a tough stretch in December and January.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas stands at 2-3 and has yet to piece together a winning streak; they won’t have the chance to do so this Sunday after last week's 34-18 loss to Denver. Back at home, the Raiders are looking to bounce back, where they've previously defeated the Browns (20-16) but came up short against the Panthers (36-22). After last year's 6-11 season, in which they started 1-4, Las Vegas has managed a slightly improved start to 2024.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Raiders will take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 816 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 826 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news & key players

Las Vegas Raiders team news

In their last two home matchups, Las Vegas was stunned by the previously winless Carolina Panthers in Week 3 but managed to rebound with a victory over the Cleveland Browns the following week. The Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with their share of turbulence. Star wideout Davante Adams is swirling in trade speculation, while the quarterback position remains uncertain. Gardner Minshew threw two interceptions before being pulled for Aidan O'Connell in the loss to the Broncos.

Offensively, Ameer Abdullah led with a modest 42 rushing yards against Denver, while the defense struggled, allowing Bo Nix to pass for 206 yards and two scores. Following that game, the Raiders announced Aidan O'Connell would take over as starter, officially benching Minshew. Last season, O'Connell completed 213 of 343 passes for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. This year, he’s shown potential in limited action, going 19-for-32 for 176 yards, one touchdown, and a pick.

Currently, Las Vegas averages 238 passing yards and 84 rushing yards per game, while defensively, they’re giving up 131.8 rushing yards and 218.4 passing yards per contest.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee J. Powers-Johnson Offensive Guard Questionable Knee T. Eichenberg Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Taylor Safety Injured Reserve Knee J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot T. Munford Tackle Questionable Knee M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Adams Wide Receiver Out Hamstring M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed Z. White Running Back Questionable Groin L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Meyers Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Steelers began their season on a high note, picking up wins over the Atlanta Falcons, Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers, driven by a formidable defense that kept opponents to a mere 26 points combined. Their ball-control offense, anchored by Fields, also contributed to the early success. However, the efficiency slipped in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, where missed third-down opportunities and gaps in secondary coverage—especially late in the game—proved costly against Dallas, losing 20-17. With Russell Wilson nearing a return from injury, it's uncertain how long Fields will hold onto the starting role.

Justin Fields managed 131 passing yards and tossed two touchdown passes, yet the ground game faltered, with Najee Harris gaining just 42 yards. Defensively, though, Pittsburgh shined with two interceptions.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Cook Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring M. Pruitt Tight End Out Knee T. Watt Linebacker Questionable Knee - ACL B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Kneecap C. Trice Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Highsmith Linebacker Out Groin J. Warren Running Back Questionable Knee D. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle N. Herbig Linebacker Out Hamstring J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles C. Patterson Running Back Out Ankle A. Watts Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Leal Defensive End Out Neck D. Kazee Safety Out Ankle M. Wright Kicker Questionable Shoulder

