How to watch and listen to Purdue Boilermakers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Purdue vs Nebraska NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) head into their Big Ten clash as favourites against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) this Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The visitors' campaign has been full of ups and downs. In one of the most-watched games between unranked teams, they took on Colorado and dominated, racking up 28 points in the first half and cruising to a victory. That performance earned them a spot in the Top 25.

However, things took a turn when they faced Illinois as nine-point favourites, only to lose outright in front of their home crowd. With no more divisions in the Big Ten, the road to the top of the now 18-team conference looks steep after dropping their first league game.

Meanwhile, Big Ten teams are expected to handle FCS competition with ease, and that’s exactly what Purdue accomplished in Week 1, dismantling Indiana State by 49 points.

However, the Boilermakers hit a rough patch afterwards, suffering back-to-back defeats — first by a 59-point margin to Notre Dame, then by 17 against Oregon State. To add insult to injury, Purdue failed to come close to covering the spread in either of those losses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Purdue Boilermakers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Date and kick-off time

The Boilermakers will take on the Cornhuskers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT Venue Ross-Ade Stadium Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Broadcasters: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Michael Robinson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Purdue Boilermakers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers team news & key players

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Purdue relies heavily on their rushing attack, with Devin Mockobee serving as their standout running back. He recently racked up 168 yards in the game against Oregon State, bringing his season total to 276 yards and one touchdown. The receiving corps has been relatively quiet, with tight end Max Klare stepping up as the top target. The 6'4" sophomore has recorded 10 receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side, linebacker Kydran Jenkins leads the team in tackles with 27 and is also their sack leader, boasting 3.5 sacks in just three games. The defense has tallied eight sacks overall but is still in search of their first interception. Defensive end Will Heldt has also made an impact in the backfield, contributing 2.5 sacks this season.

Key Injuries: WR C.J. Smith (hamstring) is out. DB Nyland Green (foot) is out.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

In their last outing against Illinois, Dylan Raiola threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns, but the team ultimately fell short in overtime. The Nebraska defense is performing exceptionally well, allowing only 12.8 points per game. Ty Robinson stands out on the defensive line at 6'6" and 310 pounds; he’s agile and has recorded two sacks while batting down two passes. Linebacker John Bullock leads the team with 25 tackles this season, contributing two sacks and breaking up three passes. As a whole, the defensive squad has accumulated 11 sacks and four interceptions, with safety Malcolm Hartzog Jr. leading the way with two picks.

Key Injuries: LB Javin Wright (undisclosed) is out. DE Jimari Butler (undisclosed) is questionable. DB Biye Hill (undisclosed) is out.

