How to watch and listen to Pittsburgh Panthers vs California Golden Bears 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs Golden Bears NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

One of the best quarterbacks in college football, Eli Holstein, will take the spotlight as the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-0) face off against the California Golden Bears (3-2) on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Pittsburgh Panthers vs the California Golden Bears NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs California Golden Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the California Golden Bears in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs California Golden Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Brock Osweiler (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Panthers vs California Golden Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs California Golden Bears team news & key players

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

Eli Holstein turned in an impressive performance, completing 25 of 42 passes for a career-high 381 yards, along with three touchdowns and one interception. Additionally, he contributed on the ground, rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Donovan McMillon led the defense with 10 tackles and also recorded a pass deflection in last weekend’s win. The senior defensive back is currently the team leader with 45 total tackles this season and ranks second with three pass deflections.

The Panthers will miss DB Nigel Maynard due to an arm injury, while Juelz Goff (RB) is questionable with an arm issue and RB Rodney Hammond Jr. is also out due to eligibility concerns.

California Golden Bears team news

Fernando Mendoza completed 11 of 22 passes for 285 yards, throwing two touchdowns and an interception in last weekend’s defeat. He also contributed on the ground, sharing the team lead with 20 rushing yards.

The sophomore quarterback currently ranks 10th in the ACC with 1,177 passing yards, alongside seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Cade Ulave led the defense against Miami with a team-high 15 tackles. The sophomore linebacker is second on the team in total tackles and is tied for fifth in the conference with 47 stops.

On the Injuries front California will be without WR Tobias Merriweather is out with an undisclosed injury, while RB Jaydn Ott is questionable with an undisclosed issue. WR Kyion Grayes is also out due to an undisclosed injury. On the offensive line, Sioape Vatikani and Will McDonald are both questionable with undisclosed ailments. Additionally, RB Justin Williams-Thomas is questionable due to a knee injury.

