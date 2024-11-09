How to watch and listen to Pittsburgh Panthers vs Virginia Cavaliers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Virginia Cavaliers (4-4) head to Acrisure Stadium to take on the no. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-1). Pitt currently holds fourth place in the ACC with a solid 3-1 conference record, while Virginia sits mid-pack at 4-4 overall.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Pittsburgh Panthers vs the Virginia Cavaliers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.
Pittsburgh Panthers vs Virginia Cavaliers: Date and kick-off time
The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the Virginia Cavaliers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|Saturday, November 9, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Acrisure Stadium
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs Virginia Cavaliers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ACCN
- Broadcasters: Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Tom Luginbill (color analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: FuboTV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Panthers vs Virginia Cavaliers
Audio Stream: Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Pittsburgh Panthers vs Virginia Cavaliers team news & key players
Pittsburgh Panthers team news
The Pitt Panthers suffered their first defeat of the season last week, losing to SMU 48-25. Trailing 34-3 by halftime, the Panthers couldn't mount a comeback, and redshirt QB Eli Holstein, who had been injured in the prior game, was pulled early due to the lopsided score. Holstein's primary receiving targets are senior WR Konata Mumphield (33 catches for 541 yards and three touchdowns) and junior RB Desmond Reid (31 receptions for 385 yards and 4 touchdowns). Reid also leads the team’s ground attack with 102 carries for 590 yards and four touchdowns.
Virginia Cavaliers team news
For the Virginia Cavaliers, sophomore QB Anthony Colandrea is steering the passing game, with 1,805 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. His top targets in the air are senior WR Malachi Fields (43 receptions for 654 yards and four touchdowns) and senior TE Tyler Neville (26 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns). The Cavaliers' rushing efforts are led by senior RB Kobe Pace (88 carries for 390 yards and two touchdowns) and junior RB Xavier Brown (53 carries for 368 yards).
