How to watch and listen today's Penn State Nittany Lions vs Bowling Green Falcons 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Penn State versus Bowling Green CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Penn State Nittany Lions will look to build on their impressive week one performance at West Virginia when they take on Bowling Green Falcons in the home opener.

Last weekend, the Nittany Lions stormed into Morgantown and dismantled the West Virginia Mountaineers, 34-12. They outgained their opponents 457-246, with Drew Allar emerging as the standout. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 216 yards and threw 3 TDs.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green also had a successful opening week, defeating FCS Fordham 41-17. The Falcons dominated on the ground, racking up 305 rushing yards. Julius Loughridge was the star, rushing for 112 yards on 16 carries while adding four receptions for 66 yards.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Bowling Green Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Nittany Lions will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Beaver Stadium Location University Park, Pennsylvania

How to watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs Bowling Green Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Broadcasters: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Dannie Rodgers (sideline)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Penn State Nittany Lions vs Bowling Green Falcons

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Away: -- (CAR), 984 (NE)

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Bowling Green Falcons team news & key players

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Penn State left little room for critique in their Week 1 performance. The safeties shone brightly, with K.J. Winston claiming Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors, while his partner, Jaylen Reed, had an impressive game with nine tackles, a fumble recovery, a tackle for loss, and two pass breakups.

The cornerbacks held their own as well, with A.J. Harris and Jalen Kimber looking like portal gems for a position that lost its top three players from last season.

Tony Rojas appears to be the next rising star at "Linebacker U," making plays all over the field and showing a level of polish and discipline beyond his years as a full-time starter. Despite the defensive line losing two first-team All-Big Ten defensive ends, they performed admirably.

Abdul Carter may need another week or two to fully settle into the defensive end role, but he certainly displayed the raw power and athleticism that could soon make him a standout and a potential high draft pick next spring.

Bowling Green Falcons team news

Bowling Green quarterback Connor Bazelak is a seasoned veteran in his sixth year, now in his second season with the Falcons after previous stints at Missouri and Indiana. In Week 1, he completed 15 of 22 passes without throwing any touchdowns or interceptions. Across his career, he holds a 61.9% completion rate with 48 touchdowns and 34 interceptions, having seen significant action at each of his stops. One of his key targets is tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who last season caught 44 passes for 623 yards and six touchdowns. Fannin led the team again in Week 1 with six receptions.

The Falcons rely heavily on their ground game, led by Terion Stewart, who exploded for 161 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an impressive 11.5 yards per carry last Saturday. Standing at 5ft 9in and weighing 220 pounds, Stewart is a powerhouse runner who consistently forces defenders to miss tackles with his strength and agility.

