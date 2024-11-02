Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Panthers versus Saints 2024 NFL Week 9 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers face off in an NFC South showdown at Bank of America Stadium.

After a turbulent week, the Panthers shift focus back to the gridiron. However, this offers little comfort to fans, who are increasingly disheartened by the season’s struggles. Head coach Dave Canales and his team now prepare for another divisional clash in Week 9. The Panthers are fighting an uphill battle. Trading away wide receiver Diontae Johnson—who had grown frustrated with the organization—was a clear sign that the team wanted a fresh start. Now, Carolina will rely on a young group of receivers, along with veteran Adam Thielen, who might also be on the move soon.

Canales has also confirmed that Bryce Young will start at quarterback once more. This decision was partly about preserving Andy Dalton's health, according to Canales’ remarks to the media. For the 2023 No. 1 pick, this is another chance to find his footing and gain confidence amid challenging conditions. The Saints aren’t exactly excelling either, having lost six straight after an encouraging 2-0 start. Despite their struggles, head coach Dennis Allen will see this as an ideal opportunity to turn things around.

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on the Saints in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Bank Of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jay Feely (analyst) and Amanda Baliones (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 822 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints team news & key players

Carolina Panthers team news

For the Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young returned as the starting quarterback last week, but it resulted in another loss—a 28-14 defeat against the Denver Broncos. Young finished the game completing 24 of 37 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Panthers had a staggering 22 players listed on their injury report and lost two additional players during the game.

After being benched following Week 2, Young resumed his role as starter when Andy Dalton sprained his right thumb in a car accident on Tuesday. Dalton was unable to practice all week due to difficulty gripping the football, leading rookie Jack Plummer to serve as Young's backup on Sunday.

Young's record now stands at 2-17 for his career and 0-3 this season, and he was missing key wide receivers Diontae Johnson (rib) and Adam Thielen (hamstring) for the game. Additionally, tight end Feleipe Franks suffered a concussion during punt coverage, and linebacker D.J. Johnson sprained his right ankle.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Wonnum Linebacker Physically unable to perform Quadriceps A. Barno Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee T. Tremble Tight End Questionable Back C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Questionable Knee - ACL I. Thomas Tight End Questionable Undisclosed J. Crumedy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Robinson Safety Out Knee B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus N. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Thielen Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Fuller Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring S. Thompson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles X. Legette Wide Receiver Questionable Toe A. Corbett Center Injured Reserve Biceps I. Ekwonu Tackle Out Ankle M. Wright Kicker Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Johnson Linebacker Questionable Ankle F. Franks Tight End Out Concussion

New Orleans Saints team news

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler made his third consecutive start last week due to an injury to Derek Carr, completing 12 of 24 passes for 156 yards, but failed to lead the Saints into the red zone. New Orleans managed only two field goals after starting the game with a safety.

Carr returned to practice this week, and he is expected to reclaim his starting position for the matchup against Carolina on Sunday. Meanwhile, running back Alvin Kamara continues to be hindered by hand and rib fractures. Carr has successfully completed 70.3% of his passes this season, accumulating 989 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. Kamara has rushed for 505 yards on 121 attempts (4.2 yards per carry) and scored six touchdowns. Chris Olave leads the Saints in receiving, with 31 catches for 387 yards and one touchdown.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Lemieux Guard Injured Reserve Ankle N. Sewell Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL M. Lattimore Cornerback Out Hamstring R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee K. Hudson Linebacker Questionable Ankle T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running Back Out Hamstring J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee P. Adebo Cornerback Injured Reserve Upper Leg R. Shaheed Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically unable to perform Achilles B. Means Wide Receiver Out Ankle K. McKinstry Cornerback Out Hamstring R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Saldiveri Offensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder C. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Hip W. Harris Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Groin T. Summers Linebacker Questionable Ankle R. Payton Cornerback Questionable Back J. Williams Running Back Doubtful Groin

