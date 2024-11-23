Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-1, 1st in the AFC West) are no longer chasing perfection but will aim to rebound as they travel to face the Carolina Panthers (3-7, 4th in the NFC South).
The Chiefs' remarkable streak ended after nearly a year, as Josh Allen powered the Buffalo Bills to a statement win. While an undefeated season was always a long shot, Kansas City remains in excellent shape to chase a third consecutive Super Bowl title.
Carolina, coming off a bye week, is riding the momentum of back-to-back wins. While the season has been a challenging one, Bryce Young appears to be settling into his role as the team's quarterback. However, the young signal-caller faces a steep challenge against the reigning champions on Sunday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, plus plenty more.
Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time
The Panthers will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
|Date
|Sunday, November 24
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Bank of America Stadium
|Location
|Charlotte, North Carolina
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 815 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players
Carolina Panthers team news
The Panthers are on a mini hot streak, having snapped a five-game skid with two consecutive wins. Their most recent triumph came in a 20-17 overtime thriller against the New York Giants in Germany. Eddy Pineiro delivered the winning blow with a 36-yard field goal in the extra period, securing Carolina's first back-to-back victories of the season. Chuba Hubbard was a standout, amassing 153 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Bryce Young contributed by completing 15 of 25 passes for 126 yards and a first-quarter touchdown. This marks the first time Young, the top pick in the 2023 draft, has strung together consecutive wins in the NFL.
Defensively, Carolina has turned a corner in recent weeks, forcing three turnovers against the Giants and holding opponents to 22 points or fewer in their last two outings. They'll need a similar effort to contend with the Chiefs' explosive offense.
Panthers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Wonnum
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|A. Barno
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|D. Davis
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Thigh
|B. Traore
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|C. Sims
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|S. Franklin
|Safety
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL
|I. Thomas
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|P. Aumavae
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Turay
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|X. Woods
|Safety
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|N. Jensen
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Brown
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Thumb
|T. Davis
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|D. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Luton
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|E. Pineiro
|Kicker
|Questionable
|Knee
|R. Williams
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|D. Wright
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Carter
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Clowney
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|M. Sanders
|Running Back
|Doubtful
|Ankle
|T. Hill
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. Young
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Brown
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|D. Lewis
|Guard
|Questionable
|Illness
|N. Scott
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|L. Shenault
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Oblique
|A. Thielen
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|S. Thompson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|A. Corbett
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Biceps
|I. Ekwonu
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|M. Wright
|Kicker
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Johnson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Concussion
|S. Brown
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Ankle
|J. Horn
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Calf
Kansas City Chiefs team news
Kansas City dropped their first game of the season in a 30-21 road loss to Buffalo. A late one-yard touchdown connection between Patrick Mahomes and Noah Gray narrowed the gap to just two points, but Josh Allen's 26-yard dash to the end zone with just over two minutes remaining sealed the win for the Bills.
Mahomes completed 23 of 33 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice by a stout Buffalo defense. On the ground, Kareem Hunt led the Chiefs with 60 yards on 14 carries. Kansas City's defense, which had been stellar all season, allowed 30 points for the first time this year, having held opponents to 24 points or fewer in seven of their previous eight games.
Chiefs injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. Omenihu
|Defensive End
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|C. Jones
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|N. Bolton
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Mettauer
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|H. Brown
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|C. Jacobs
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Head
|I. Pacheco
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|T. Dean
|Safety
|Questionable
|Triceps
|B. Cupp
|Tight End
|Out
|Undisclosed
|L. Sneed
|Cornerback
|Out
|Quadriceps
|R. Rice
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Watson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|S. Moore
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Abdomen
|D. Hopkins
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Zappe
|Quarterback
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|J. Fortson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Wiley
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|H. Butker
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus