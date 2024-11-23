Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Panthers versus Chiefs 2024 NFL Week 12 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-1, 1st in the AFC West) are no longer chasing perfection but will aim to rebound as they travel to face the Carolina Panthers (3-7, 4th in the NFC South).

The Chiefs' remarkable streak ended after nearly a year, as Josh Allen powered the Buffalo Bills to a statement win. While an undefeated season was always a long shot, Kansas City remains in excellent shape to chase a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Carolina, coming off a bye week, is riding the momentum of back-to-back wins. While the season has been a challenging one, Bryce Young appears to be settling into his role as the team's quarterback. However, the young signal-caller faces a steep challenge against the reigning champions on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, November 24 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 815 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players

Carolina Panthers team news

The Panthers are on a mini hot streak, having snapped a five-game skid with two consecutive wins. Their most recent triumph came in a 20-17 overtime thriller against the New York Giants in Germany. Eddy Pineiro delivered the winning blow with a 36-yard field goal in the extra period, securing Carolina's first back-to-back victories of the season. Chuba Hubbard was a standout, amassing 153 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Bryce Young contributed by completing 15 of 25 passes for 126 yards and a first-quarter touchdown. This marks the first time Young, the top pick in the 2023 draft, has strung together consecutive wins in the NFL.

Defensively, Carolina has turned a corner in recent weeks, forcing three turnovers against the Giants and holding opponents to 22 points or fewer in their last two outings. They'll need a similar effort to contend with the Chiefs' explosive offense.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Wonnum Linebacker Questionable Quadriceps A. Barno Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Questionable Knee - ACL I. Thomas Tight End Injured Reserve Calf P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed X. Woods Safety Questionable Shoulder N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder E. Pineiro Kicker Questionable Knee R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Sanders Running Back Doubtful Ankle T. Hill Cornerback Questionable Ankle B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus D. Lewis Guard Questionable Illness N. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring L. Shenault Wide Receiver Questionable Oblique A. Thielen Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring S. Thompson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles A. Corbett Center Injured Reserve Biceps I. Ekwonu Tackle Questionable Ankle M. Wright Kicker Questionable Shoulder D. Johnson Linebacker Questionable Concussion S. Brown Running Back Questionable Ankle J. Horn Cornerback Questionable Calf

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Kansas City dropped their first game of the season in a 30-21 road loss to Buffalo. A late one-yard touchdown connection between Patrick Mahomes and Noah Gray narrowed the gap to just two points, but Josh Allen's 26-yard dash to the end zone with just over two minutes remaining sealed the win for the Bills.

Mahomes completed 23 of 33 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice by a stout Buffalo defense. On the ground, Kareem Hunt led the Chiefs with 60 yards on 14 carries. Kansas City's defense, which had been stellar all season, allowed 30 points for the first time this year, having held opponents to 24 points or fewer in seven of their previous eight games.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Omenihu Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Head I. Pacheco Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle T. Dean Safety Questionable Triceps B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed L. Sneed Cornerback Out Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Zappe Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Butker Kicker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus

