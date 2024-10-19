Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Packers versus Texans 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two dark horse Super Bowl contenders are gearing up for a thrilling NFL Week 7 clash as the Green Bay Packers welcome the Houston Texans to Lambeau Field.

Both teams are currently in the playoff hunt within their respective conferences. The Texans boast an impressive 5-1 record, while the Packers sit at 4-2. A victory for either side this weekend could solidify their status as a legitimate Super Bowl threat.

Houston, powered by star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, is riding a three-game winning streak, including a dominant 41-21 victory over the Patriots in Week 6. Meanwhile, Green Bay has strung together two straight wins, with quarterback Jordan Love back from injury and performing at an elite level.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans NFL game, plus plenty more.

Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Packers will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee, Channel 5 in Green Bay)

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 812 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans team news & key players

Green Bay Packers team news

Jordan Love has racked up 1,131 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions across four games. On the flip side, C.J. Stroud has amassed 1,577 yards through the air, along with 10 touchdowns and four picks in his six outings.

Their top receiver, Jayden Reed, is quickly making a name for himself as one of the league's rising stars. He’s hauled in 27 catches for 442 yards and three touchdowns so far this season, boasting an impressive 16.4 yards per reception.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Lloyd Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Calf L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed A. McGough Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. Wooden Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Musgrave Tight End Injured Reserve Ankle D. Wyatt Defensive Lineman Out Ankle D. Wicks Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder T. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Biceps

Houston Texans team news

Joe Mixon returned to the Texans' offense last Sunday, but top receiver Nico Collins remains on the injured list. Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. has been suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy, the league announced Monday.

Houston enters this matchup in excellent form, firing on all cylinders on both offense and defense. The Texans may also have the most impactful player on the field in quarterback C.J. Stroud, who’s putting up impressive numbers—averaging 8.0 yards per pass attempt with 33 touchdown passes and only nine interceptions over his first 21 NFL games. Stroud, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been particularly sharp during Houston’s three-game win streak, averaging 289.3 passing yards per game with six touchdowns in that span.

Stroud's stellar play has helped the Texans lead the league in red zone efficiency, converting 75% of their opportunities into touchdowns through six games. On defense, Houston has been just as formidable, ranking top five in key categories like first downs allowed (98), passing yards given up (979), and sacks (19). Will Anderson Jr., last year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, has been a standout, leading the league with nine tackles for loss and sitting in the top five with 5.5 sacks this season.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Okudah Cornerback Injured Reserve Hip G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Collins Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Out Knee F. Fatukasi Defensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder J. Ward Safety Out Groin J. Hughes Defensive End Injured Reserve Hip R. Woods Wide Receiver Out Foot S. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Back B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee K. Lassiter Cornerback Out Shoulder H. To'oTo'o Linebacker Out Concussion

