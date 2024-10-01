How to watch and listen to Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals AL Wild Card MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles are set to collide in Charm City on Tuesday, as they kick off their postseason run. The first game of their best-of-three AL Wild Card Series at Oriole Park in Camden Yards is scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Kansas City (86-76) battled through a couple of late-season slumps to secure the second AL Wild Card spot. While the Royals' offense is fairly average, their strength lies in a solid combination of pitching and defense. Kansas City's 3.98 runs allowed per game is good enough for sixth-best in MLB.
Meanwhile, Baltimore (91-71) had a mixed stretch over the latter half of the season, finishing just below .500 (34-38) in their last 72 games. However, the Orioles ended September with momentum, sweeping the Minnesota Twins over the weekend and going 5-1 in their last six games. Baltimore holds the top AL Wild Card seed.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.
Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Orioles and Royals will hit the diamond at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland for this matchup on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, with the first pitch at 4:08 pm ET/ 1:08 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Tuesday, October 1, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|4:08 pm ET/ 1:08 pm PT
|Venue
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Location
|Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals team news & key players
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson boasts the top batting average for his team, hitting .281. Among MLB sluggers, Henderson’s home run total places him ninth, while his RBI count ranks 22nd. Anthony Santander leads the team with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs. Meanwhile, Adley Rutschman has contributed with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 homers, and 58 walks, batting .250.
On the mound, right-hander Corbin Burnes has been a steady presence, making 32 starts and compiling a 15-9 record with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. Across 194 1/3 innings, he's issued just 2.2 walks per nine innings and struck out 8.4 batters per nine.
In his most recent start, Burnes took a loss against the New York Yankees, pitching five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, walking one, and striking out nine in a 10-1 defeat on Thursday.
Orioles injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|J. Means
|Starting Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|J. Mateo
|Second Baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Bradish
|Starting Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|UCL Sprain
|T. Wells
|Starting Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals' offense with a stellar .332 batting average and tops the team in both home runs (32) and RBIs (109). Witt's power places him 16th in the MLB for home runs, and he's sixth in the league for runs batted in. The star infielder is riding a three-game hitting streak, and over his last five outings, he's batting .263, drawing three walks and driving in one run.
Meanwhile, Salvador Perez has been a consistent contributor, posting a .271 average with 28 doubles, 27 home runs, and 44 walks this season.
On the mound, lefty Cole Ragans has had a solid year, starting 32 games and compiling an 11-9 record with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. Over 186 1/3 innings, he's allowed 3.2 walks per nine innings and racked up an impressive 10.8 strikeouts per nine.
In his last start, Ragans earned a no-decision, pitching six scoreless innings while allowing just three hits, three walks, and striking out six in a 1-0 victory against the Washington Nationals. However, he has struggled against the Baltimore Orioles in his career, going 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four appearances (two starts), giving up eight earned runs and 11 hits in 10 2/3 innings.
Royals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|K. Wright
|Starting Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|J. Taylor
|Relief Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Bicep
|V. Pasquantino
|First Baseman
|10-Day Injured List
|Thumb
Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals Series info
Game 1
|Date
|Tuesday, October 1, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|4:08 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
|C. Burnes (15-9)
|Starting Pitcher (Royals)
|C. Ragans (11-9)
|TV Channel
|ESPN2
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
|Date
|Wednesday, October 2, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|4:38 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
|TBD
|Starting Pitcher (Royals)
|S. Lugo (16-9)
|TV Channel
|ESPN
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Thursday, October 3, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|4:08 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
|TBD
|Starting Pitcher (Royals)
|M. Wacha (13-8)
|TV Channel
|ESPN
|Livestream
|Fubo
Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/21/24
|Kansas City Royals 0-5 Baltimore Orioles
|MLB
|04/21/24
|Kansas City Royals 7-9 Baltimore Orioles
|MLB
|04/20/24
|Kansas City Royals 9-4 Baltimore Orioles
|MLB
|04/03/24
|Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Kansas City Royals
|MLB
|04/03/24
|Baltimore Orioles 1-4 Kansas City Royals
|MLB