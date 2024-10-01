How to watch and listen to Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals AL Wild Card MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles are set to collide in Charm City on Tuesday, as they kick off their postseason run. The first game of their best-of-three AL Wild Card Series at Oriole Park in Camden Yards is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Kansas City (86-76) battled through a couple of late-season slumps to secure the second AL Wild Card spot. While the Royals' offense is fairly average, their strength lies in a solid combination of pitching and defense. Kansas City's 3.98 runs allowed per game is good enough for sixth-best in MLB.

Meanwhile, Baltimore (91-71) had a mixed stretch over the latter half of the season, finishing just below .500 (34-38) in their last 72 games. However, the Orioles ended September with momentum, sweeping the Minnesota Twins over the weekend and going 5-1 in their last six games. Baltimore holds the top AL Wild Card seed.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN2

Local TV channels: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), Bally Sports Kansas City (BSKC)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Orioles and Royals will hit the diamond at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland for this matchup on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, with the first pitch at 4:08 pm ET/ 1:08 pm PT in the US.

Date Tuesday, October 1, 2024 First-Pitch Time 4:08 pm ET/ 1:08 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals team news & key players

Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson boasts the top batting average for his team, hitting .281. Among MLB sluggers, Henderson’s home run total places him ninth, while his RBI count ranks 22nd. Anthony Santander leads the team with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs. Meanwhile, Adley Rutschman has contributed with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 homers, and 58 walks, batting .250.

On the mound, right-hander Corbin Burnes has been a steady presence, making 32 starts and compiling a 15-9 record with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. Across 194 1/3 innings, he's issued just 2.2 walks per nine innings and struck out 8.4 batters per nine.

In his most recent start, Burnes took a loss against the New York Yankees, pitching five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, walking one, and striking out nine in a 10-1 defeat on Thursday.

Orioles injury report

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Means Starting Pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow J. Mateo Second Baseman 60-Day Injured List Elbow K. Bradish Starting Pitcher 60-Day Injured List UCL Sprain T. Wells Starting Pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow

Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals' offense with a stellar .332 batting average and tops the team in both home runs (32) and RBIs (109). Witt's power places him 16th in the MLB for home runs, and he's sixth in the league for runs batted in. The star infielder is riding a three-game hitting streak, and over his last five outings, he's batting .263, drawing three walks and driving in one run.

Meanwhile, Salvador Perez has been a consistent contributor, posting a .271 average with 28 doubles, 27 home runs, and 44 walks this season.

On the mound, lefty Cole Ragans has had a solid year, starting 32 games and compiling an 11-9 record with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. Over 186 1/3 innings, he's allowed 3.2 walks per nine innings and racked up an impressive 10.8 strikeouts per nine.

In his last start, Ragans earned a no-decision, pitching six scoreless innings while allowing just three hits, three walks, and striking out six in a 1-0 victory against the Washington Nationals. However, he has struggled against the Baltimore Orioles in his career, going 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four appearances (two starts), giving up eight earned runs and 11 hits in 10 2/3 innings.

Royals injury report

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Wright Starting Pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder J. Taylor Relief Pitcher 60-Day Injured List Bicep V. Pasquantino First Baseman 10-Day Injured List Thumb

Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals Series info

Game 1

Date Tuesday, October 1, 2024 First-Pitch Time 4:08 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Orioles) C. Burnes (15-9) Starting Pitcher (Royals) C. Ragans (11-9) TV Channel ESPN2 Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Wednesday, October 2, 2024 First-Pitch Time 4:38 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Orioles) TBD Starting Pitcher (Royals) S. Lugo (16-9) TV Channel ESPN Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Thursday, October 3, 2024 First-Pitch Time 4:08 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Orioles) TBD Starting Pitcher (Royals) M. Wacha (13-8) TV Channel ESPN Livestream Fubo

Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 04/21/24 Kansas City Royals 0-5 Baltimore Orioles MLB 04/21/24 Kansas City Royals 7-9 Baltimore Orioles MLB 04/20/24 Kansas City Royals 9-4 Baltimore Orioles MLB 04/03/24 Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Kansas City Royals MLB 04/03/24 Baltimore Orioles 1-4 Kansas City Royals MLB

