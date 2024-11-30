How to watch and listen to Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks (11-0) will host the Washington Huskies (6-5) on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in what promises to be a clash of two strong pass defenses. Oregon boasts the nation's seventh-best passing defense, while Washington ranks even higher at fifth in this category.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Oregon Ducks vs. the Washington Huskies NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies: Date and kick-off time

The Oregon Ducks will take on the Washington Huskies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies

Audio Stream: Away: 197 (CAR), 959 (NE) | Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | National: 387 (CAR), 977 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies team news & key players

Oregon Ducks team news

For Oregon, senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been a steady leader, throwing for at least 250 yards in eight games this season and amassing 3,066 passing yards overall. Against Wisconsin, he added 218 yards to his tally.

Junior running back Jordan James has been a force on the ground, crossing the 100-yard mark in six games, including an impressive 166-yard performance against Michigan State. James has racked up 1,067 rushing yards this season.

Oregon's receiving corps is deep, though senior wide receiver Tez Johnson remains questionable after missing the last game with a shoulder injury. Johnson has 649 receiving yards on the year. Junior wideout Evan Stewart stepped up in the last game, recording 92 yards, bringing his season total to 609 yards.

The Ducks' offense has been dominant, scoring 30 or more points in 10 of their 11 games and averaging an impressive 448 yards per contest. This matchup will test the mettle of both teams as Washington aims to upset Oregon’s perfect record while the Ducks look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Washington Huskies team news

Will Rogers, the senior quarterback for Washington, has shown flashes of brilliance but can struggle with consistency. Rogers has thrown for 2,458 yards this season, surpassing 250 passing yards in six games. However, he managed just 115 yards in his most recent appearance.

On the ground, junior running back Jonah Coleman has been a key asset, eclipsing 100 rushing yards in five games and accumulating 1,008 yards this season. Sophomore wideout Denzel Boston has been a standout in the receiving game, recording 764 yards and notching 50 or more yards in five contests. Senior receiver Giles Jackson has also contributed significantly, with 663 yards. Despite these efforts, the Washington offense has been inconsistent, scoring 24 or fewer points in six of their 11 games while averaging 396 yards per game.

