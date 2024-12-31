How to watch and listen to Oregon vs Ohio State 2024 Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oregon vs Ohio State 2024 Rose Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The stakes couldn't be higher as Ohio State and Oregon prepare to face off in what is shaping up to be the most anticipated showdown of the season. Their rematch comes with a ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line, following a thrilling encounter earlier in Big Ten play.

Ohio State enters the Rose Bowl with confidence after dismantling Tennessee in the first round. The Buckeyes are favored against the unbeaten Ducks, who narrowly edged them 32-31 in a nail-biter back in Week 7.

For head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes, the journey has been nothing short of dramatic. They stormed to a 5-0 start before falling in a back-and-forth battle against Oregon in Eugene. Ohio State rebounded with five consecutive victories leading into their rivalry clash with Michigan in Columbus. However, the Wolverines' suffocating defense handed the Buckeyes a crushing 13-10 defeat, leaving their postseason hopes hanging by a thread. The team bounced back emphatically with a commanding 41-17 victory over Tennessee on December 21, solidifying their spot in the CFP and earning a second shot at Oregon.

Meanwhile, the Ducks couldn't have scripted a better inaugural season in the Big Ten. Oregon went undefeated in conference play, culminating in a high-scoring 45-37 triumph over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship. Sitting at a perfect 13-0, the Ducks earned the No. 1 ranking in the nation. Now, after some much-needed rest since their December 7 title win, they'll aim to repeat their earlier success against Ohio State in Pasadena on New Year's Day.

Oregon vs Ohio State 2024 Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal game: Date and kick-off time

The Ducks will take on the Buckeyes in a highly anticipated 2024 Rose Bowl game on Wednesday, January 1, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT, at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Date Wednesday, January 1 Kick-off Time 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue Rose Bowl Location Pasadena, California

How to watch Oregon vs Ohio State 2024 Rose Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oregon vs Ohio State 2024 Rose Bowl

Audio Stream: Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Away: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

Oregon vs Ohio State team news & key players

Oregon Ducks news

Oregon returns to action following their thrilling Big Ten Championship victory over Penn State on December 7. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, spearheaded the offense, completing 22-of-32 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target, wide receiver Tez Johnson, was unstoppable, hauling in 11 receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown to claim MVP honors. Running back Jordan James chipped in with 87 rushing yards and two scores on 20 carries. The Ducks' offense clicked on all cylinders, accumulating 468 total yards and averaging an impressive 8.8 yards per play.

However, Oregon’s defense showed vulnerabilities, particularly against Penn State’s potent rushing attack. The Nittany Lions racked up 297 rushing yards as part of a 523-yard performance. The Ducks managed just one sack but came up with two crucial interceptions, including a game-saving pick by Nikko Reed to seal the victory in Penn State's final drive.

Ranked No. 1 in the nation, Oregon boasts one of the most prolific offenses, ranking sixth in scoring nationwide. However, they'll need to tighten up defensively to counter a well-rounded Ohio State squad eager for redemption.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Ohio State silenced its doubters in their first-round clash with SEC powerhouse Tennessee. The Buckeyes burst out of the gates, scoring on their first three possessions to take a commanding 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Quarterback Will Howard delivered an outstanding performance, completing 24 of 29 passes for 311 yards—the second time this season he surpassed the 300-yard mark. Both of his touchdown passes went to freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith, who hauled in six catches for 103 yards to earn Player of the Game honors. The ground game was equally effective, with running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson each finding the end zone twice. Henderson racked up 80 rushing yards on just 10 carries, showcasing his explosiveness. Altogether, the Buckeyes amassed 473 total yards, the most allowed by Tennessee all year.

Defensively, Ohio State lived up to its billing. The Buckeyes recorded four sacks, including two from standout JT Tuimoloau, and held Tennessee to a mere 256 yards of offense while limiting them to 3.7 yards per play.

